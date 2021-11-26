Physical work and new role: this is how Mkhitaryan recovered Roma – As Roma – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The start of the season had been subdued, so the Armenian changed his preparation and worked on speed. The change of role gave him the decisive push

A (new) life as a midfielder. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is back in the center of Rome, in all senses. He did it on the pitch, with the new role sewn by Mourinho in the emergency. But to do so, he worked above all on it behind the scenes. Having certified the difficulties of a start that was not up to par, he went under: he changed training and the results were evident. Two turns, which gave immediately the first important fruits. Best in the field against Genoa as an attacking midfielder, so much quality in the direction yesterday in the Conference League with Zorya. Stomach ache and rumors of a possible goodbye as early as January seem to be a thing of the past.

Mkhitaryan wanted to take Roma back by working first of all on his physique. So he got himself drawn up a new athletic training. A specific training, mainly based on speed, to recover the brilliance and pace that last year had made him the most decisive man on the team. Miki has gone under in the past few weeks, to prove to himself that he can still be important and to Mourinho to be able to bet on him again. And the Special One aimed at us without thinking twice, and it paid off. Then yesterday, with the Zorya, the move that could definitely change the season. With Cristante out and Pellegrini not at their best, in the median went Mkhitaryan. “For me that’s his role,” said Mourinho after the match, opening up new scenarios for the Armenian’s season. More quality in the first possession, but also many steals. The opponent was not of a high level, to quote Mourinho again, but if the former Arsenal confirms what he saw last night, it is not excluded that that role could become his. Playing on the wing, with so many defensive tasks and few balls between his feet, put him in difficulty. This way he can stay in the thick of the game and make his contribution as he would like. Sunday against Turin, with Cristante and Veretout out and Pellegrini not at his best, it is not excluded that he may start again in the median.

For June, when the contract with Roma expires, there is still time. Last season Mkhitaryan exercised the renewal clause only on the last day and also this year the discussion on his future could continue until the end. At the moment, neither parties have received any openings on a possible renewal, so much so that his agent Raiola just a week ago did not even deny the hypothesis of an early sale in January (“Ask Rome” he said). Now the clear sky seems to be back and Mourinho has no intention of letting it go, so at this point it seems a very remote hypothesis. And if the new role works to the end, it is not excluded that that discourse on the renewal may soon return to topicality. Several pieces of a puzzle still to be built will have to fit together. The first was placed yesterday.

November 26, 2021 (change November 26, 2021 | 10:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link