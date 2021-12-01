Physically replicated Bitcoin ETFs in Germany

With the Bitcoin ETF it finally starts to get serious even in Europe, despite being a continent traditionally more open to this type of product. Invesco has in fact received the ok for a Bitcoin Spot ETF.

Let’s talk about a title a physical replica of Bitcoin, which will be listed on Xetra – the most important market for securities exchange traded. Great news for $ BTC, who is trying to recover from the baby during the morning risk off markets, triggered again by dynamics linked to COVID variants.

Physically replicated ETFs in Germany – launch by Invesco

Invesco launches BTIC: access to physical Bitcoin on the German stock exchange

What has been done by Invesco it is proportionately much more important than what we have seen on the stock exchanges USA. The group has in fact begun to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange a ETP and then a Physically replicating ETFs on Bitcoin, which in the face of commissions of 0.99% allows everyone to have exposure on BTC not intermediated.

Of course, it won’t be like buying directly Bitcoin, but this type of products is nevertheless interesting for a vast range of institutional and non-institutional investors. Without forgetting that i German funds a few months ago they received authorization to operate on cryptocurrencies.

A very interesting situation that is maturing in Germany – with a choice that at least in the USA it is unthinkable for today. That is to offer a product with physical replication. The why has been carefully explained by Gary Buxton, which is leader of the Strategy from Invesco.

Most of the discussions we have with customers are not about Bitcoin as such, but about how to access it and have peace of mind with custody and valuation of the same. One of the relevant points of ETPs is their configuration as a vehicle of access. We have not chosen to replicate futures because we have doubts about synthetic liquidity and how this can change the value of the asset over the long term.

What changes for Bitcoin?

Not much in the short term. But already in the short term Invesco, if your fund receives the positive response we expect, it will have to start equipping itself with the market Bitcoin – thus exerting a positive pressure on the price.

The ball now passes to Invesco, which, however, should already have important agreements in the pipeline with its customers, closed before deciding to offer such a product. Of course, we already have private alternatives to invest in BTC, but for a significant part of the population and society, a ETP remains a preferable tool. Therefore, these initiatives are welcome.