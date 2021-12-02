Physically replicated Bitcoin ETFs

Shocking news what we have posted yesterday on our official Twitter account, which concerns an epochal passage for Bitcoin at the top of finance.

Fidelity, one of the largest fund managers in the world and a leader in the amount of capital managed and NAV, has incorporated into Canada a new ETF on $ BTC. So far the news could seem to little account, except that it will be a ETF to physical replica.

Bitcoin Fidelity ETF – listing arrives in Canada

Great news for Bitcoin (and a little less for the USA), in which we can invest with crypto most used platform eToro – go here to get a free trial account, with all the professional features of the broke – intermediary proposing a WebTrader with advanced tools to operate even in the short term.

We also have solutions available Fintech – as the CopyTrader which allows you to invest with the CopyTrader, copy system of the platform’s largest investors. Alternatively we can choose to invest with i CopyPortfolios, which allow us to operate on multiple cryptocurrencies in a single title.

Fidelity opts for Canada, storm on SEC

To understand what is happening in the world of Bitcoin and ETFs that would like to replicate the price need a preamble. In the USA Three different products have been approved, but all with replication of the price of futures which are listed in the same country. All those who have proposed physical purchase of Bitcoin were rejected, as clearly also admitted by Gary Gensler.

All this while there pressure of fund managers has made itself very high, with Grayscale who put his own in the way too lawyer, asking for account of the disparity of treatment between ETF in reply by futures and those with physical replication – such as the fund Bitcoin Trust from Grayscale itself.

In this situation she entered with a straight leg Fidelity – one of the most important management companies in the world, which is tired of this constant back and forth, has decided to go public in Canada, huge setback for SEC and for a country, the USA, which rightly aim to become a major too hub for the crypto-investments.

Debut next week

The debut of the new ETF from Fidelity will be there later this week. The Canadian stock market is not irrelevant, but in any case it will not be able to move large volumes on the short term, able to affect the BTC price substantially.

It could obviously trigger a hype with all that goes with it, but the positive news for the hodlers and for those looking to the future of $ BTC it is of a political nature. The pressures on SEC they are no longer only internal, but also external, with neighboring countries – and equally financially prestigious – which would seem to be more than happy to host funds than in the USA they would be rejected.

A paradoxical situation, in a country where al NYSE and al NASDAQ you really share everything – and in any case assets that are infinitely more risky than Bitcoin. The situation, this is our inkling, is about to change rapidly!