Physician stabilization OPE continues

Supreme Court.

The supreme court has given a little respite Public Job Offer (OPE) that the Government has set in motion to stabilize more than 3,000 seats of work in the General Administration of the State (AGE). The Contentious-Administrative Chamber has refused to apply precautionary measures against the procedure, which had been appealed before the Justice. The decision will allow hundreds of doctors to continue aspiring to convert their vacancies into indefinite positions. Although the final sentence will not take place until 2023 when its legality will finally be assessed.

The Council of Ministers approved the offer at the end of May with the aim of complying with the Law 20/21 on urgent measures to reduce temporary employment in public employment. The breakdown of positions offered covers different departments, including the Hospital Network of the Ministry of Defence with 307 statutory staff positions. The National Institute of Health Management (245) or the body of forensic doctors of Justice (47) are two of the most numerous. The OPE is completed by some more health vacancies for medical inspectors, physicians penitentiaries or pharmacists.

The response of the Supreme Court comes after the General Council of Associations of Secretaries, Auditors and Treasurers of the Local Administration had challenged the Royal Decree of May 24. In their appeal, they requested the annulment of the offer because they considered that it violated the “principles of equality, merit and ability” for including local places in the offer with authorization of a national nature.

The plaintiffs also warned about the lack of “transparency” in the call for not determining the 807 places directed to the municipalities. While they recalled that Law 20/21 has been subjected to different appeals of unconstitutionality that are still pending resolution, which could cause those selected not to finally access their position. “Not agreeing on the intended suspension will harm the local entities to which the frustrated applicants were assigned,” reads the appeal.



The Supreme aligns with the State Attorney

However, the Supreme Court has denied the precautionary measure and has promised to move forward in court proceedings final before those involved have to take up their posts. “The mere existence of appeals of unconstitutionality pending against the law by virtue of which a royal decree is issued is not enough to justify the precautionary suspension”they have pointed.

The judges have also taken into account the defense made by the State Attorney who had warned that suspending the OPE would seriously disturb the general interests, since the contested precepts have been issued in compliance with a legal mandate that sets the deadline for the selective processes to be carried out on December 31, 2024.

The state legal team has also requested that the call not be suspended without taking into account the will of the applicants for the places so as not to “violate their right to effective judicial protection.”