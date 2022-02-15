Physicians’ strike March 1st and 2nd, ‘unsustainable burdens’ – Healthcare

The trade union organizations SMI and SIMET have called a strike for all the doctors of the affiliated area, with the closure of the clinics on 1 and 2 March and have called a demonstration in Rome on 2 March from 9.00 at the Ministry of Health. This was announced by a note from the medical union. “The malaise of the category is palpable – they explain – unsustainable workloads, lack of safeguards, aberrant bureaucracy and, last but not least, the lack of compensation for the families of colleagues who died from Covid. A slap in the face, by the state, especially to the orphans of those doctors”.

“We are on strike because, like all other workers, we demand concrete protections such as holidays, maternity, sickness; we demand certain safeguards in matters of support for disabilities and replacements in order to benefit from the well-deserved rest, as well as serious policies on equal opportunities. In this pandemic, which has overwhelmed the world, it is women doctors who have paid the highest price. The right to work must be combined with the right to family and personal life “, continues the note from SMI and SIMET, the Italian Doctors Union and the Italian Doctors Union of the territory.

“We want to regain possession of our role and our professional dignity in order to better care for the patients who have entrusted themselves to us; in this sense we are committed to guaranteeing all citizens equal access and immediate responses in relation to equal health needs – adds the Intersindacale medica – We strike because there is a need for more doctors in the area: to date there are more than three million citizens in our country without a family doctor. The emergency medical posts are either closed or merged due to lack of 118 ambulances are without a doctor on board. We want young doctors to be attracted to this profession, who are deserting today like the old ones who retire early. The institution of a specialization course in general medicine is now unavoidable. say enough to the creeping privatization of general medicine. Our strike, ultimately, aims to save the doctors to save the Public Health Service. We ask citizens to be by our side “, concludes the note.