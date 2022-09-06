physicians turn to guides

Tomás Cobo, president of Cgcom.

Last July, the General Assembly of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) agreed in an extraordinary session to file an appeal against the new nursing prescription guidelines, which according to the organization chaired by Thomas Cobo produce “helplessness” and a “irreparable damage” to the interests of the medical community. In the document filed with the Secretary of State for Health, to which he has had access Medical Writingthe Council warns that these manuals grant nurses “competencies that are not currently included in any current regulation of legal status”, which supposes, he adds, “a clear violation of article 36 of the Constitution”.

-Access the Cgcom resource against the nursing prescription guidelines-

This is stated in the explanatory memorandum of the appeal of the Gcom to declare the nullity of the nursing prescription guides, focused on the hypertension and the diabetes mellitus type 1 and 2as well as for burns. The manuals, which have the approval of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS), constitute a reference framework to “maximize efficiency” in actions related to medication.

In the opinion of the medical organization, these guidelines “infringes the rights of the medical collective”. In this sense, he denounces that the documents “include a provision by which professional competencies are optimized for nurses, many of whom are not recognized in any legal standard.”

“This supposes a clear violation of what is established in the applicable regulations that develops the competencies of health professionals, and as indicated, a violation of the Constitution”, concludes the Cgcom. Specifically, from article 36which establishes that “the Law will regulate the peculiarities of the legal regime of Professional Associations and the exercise of qualified professionals.”

“We understand that the optimization of the professional skills of the patients and the development of value actions that the resolution intends comes to regulate, in violation of the Constitution, the exercise of the Nursing profession”, indicates the Cgcom in its appeal.

Jurisprudence on nursing prescription guidelines

In a parallel way, the organization of Tomás Cobo argues that the guides “contravene the Supreme Court jurisprudence” by “obvious that the functions of the nurse are not equivalent to those of the doctor, but rather contribute to the achievement of their goals”.

Specifically, the Council appeals to the opinion of the Third Chamber of the High Court regarding article 79, which stresses that “it is not concluded that the regulations in question establish competence in favor of nurses to prescribe autonomously medicines subject to medical prescription”.

“The regulatory and legal norm on which it is based clearly speaks of medicines subject to medical prescription. Regardless of the fact that in the ordinary use of the language to prescribe could be to indicate, as highlighted by the recurrent corporation, the rule respects the consolidated use in Spanish of the action of prescribing as the indication by a doctor of a certain treatment or medication”, sentence the letter.