Piaggio 1, design and reliability in a single scooter at Eicma 2021

From the meeting between Piaggio and Feng Chen Wang, one of the most experimental and innovative designers on the international scene, a special edition of Piaggio 1 is born, the brand new proposal by the Sestri Ponente brand for urban electric mobility.

Agile, light, essential and practical, this model revolutionizes the e-scooter concept thanks to an attractive design with attention to every detail: the special Feng Chen Wang edition, which premieres at the Milanese fair Eicma 2021, is characterized and made unique by an exclusive livery, in which the designer blends Chinese tradition with London creativity. The watercolor visually combines the natural elements of water and the symbol of the Phoenix, which it represents in Chinese mythology virtue and grace, and is drawn by hand using the traditional brushstroke technique, while the green coloring not only recalls the native flora, but also universal values ​​such as health, prosperity and harmony.

The exclusive Piaggio 1 Feng Chen Wang (in the Piaggio 1 and Piaggio 1 Active versions) will be available in dealerships from February 2022, although the price has not yet been disclosed. Piaggio 1 combines the winning features of the most modern e-scooter with the quality and reliability and long-standing tradition of the brand. This means first and foremost safety, thanks to a solid chassis devoted to driving pleasure, but also an attractive design, high-level comfort and habitability and extensive technological equipment, which includes color digital instrumentation, full LED lights and keyless system. .

Piaggio 1 is also the only e-scooter in its class with a large compartment under the saddle, capable of holding a full jet helmet. The motorcycle is powered by an electric motor integrated in the rear wheel: the moped version, with a speed limited to 45 km / h, delivers a power of 1.2 kW, while the motorcycle version (Piaggio 1 Active) has a 2 unit kW. Piaggio strongly believes in the electric: in fact, a few months ago there was news of an agreement with KTM, Honda and Yamaha for the development of new state-of-the-art batteries.

In both versions the battery is positioned under the saddle, easily removable in seconds and transportable for convenient charging at home or in the office. Practicality, convenience and quality have always been the fundamental points of the brand’s products, such as Piaggio 1. Finally, respect for the environment is also added to this scooter, as it has zero CO2 emissions.