Piaggio: 630 new hires for Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa – News

The Piaggio Group announces that it has launched a temporary and open-ended hiring plan which will strengthen the staff of three Italian plants of the group located in Mandello del Lario (Moto Guzzi), Pontedera (Piaggio and Vespa) and Scorzé (Aprilia).

Specifically, 580 fixed-term hires are envisaged, broken down as follows: 342 in Pontedera, 147 in Scorzé And 91 in Mandello.

Regarding the implantation of Pontedera hiring is then envisaged a permanent contract of 50 people by March 2022, and as regards the production center of Guzzi motorcyclesthe stabilization of vertical part-times and part of the leasing staff currently employed by the company is expected.

The agreements signed with the trade unions will make it possible to hire workers who have already had experiences in Piaggio over the last few years, without thereby dispersing the skills acquired and allowing them to respond more effectively to market developments.

The Piaggio Group currently employs 6,045 worldwide, of which 3,350 in Italy.

The strengthening of the workforce planned for next year was influenced by the response obtained this year in international markets from motorcycle and scooter products and from growth expectations of the demand expected for 2022.