Piaggio Ciao is reborn as an e-bike – Mobility

The legendary Piaggio Ciao has been a travel companion for millions of Italians. And today it is a retro vehicle, whose technology is outdated while keeping its charm intact. Some keep it in the garage as a souvenir, others are a little less careful and leave it dusty in some farmhouse. There are those who still use it to cover a few kilometers. Still others have decided to transform it into something new, more suited to the times: in short, through a restomod.

It’s a matter of Ambra Italy, a Florentine company that recovers the Piaggio Ciao, with its minimalist design presented at EICMA 1967, and transforms it into electric bicycle. The company provides the sale and assembly service of a patented kit to transform the Ciao moped into a pedal assisted e-bike, with a 250W motor and a maximum speed of 25 Km / h.

The frame of the Ciao, fitted with the mechanical components of the conversion kit, has passed the fatigue tests and is therefore suitable for circulation. The electrical part, in turn, has passed the electromagnetic compatibility tests. The structural parts of the rear axle are made with numerical control machines, in aeronautical aluminum alloy. Each component has been carefully studied to keep the aesthetic properties of the vehicle almost unchanged, in order to preserve its characteristic design.

In the former engine housing is the battery, and now the brakes are disc brakes. A small display has been installed on the handlebar to control the electrical functions. The fuel cap has become a double USB socket. The headlights have been modernized with LED lights, and the buzzer is a horn. The declared autonomy is about 35 km on extra-urban roads; 25-30 kilometers in the city, with charging times ranging from 6 to 8 hours. The cost of the assembled kit is 2,800 euros, and with a possible restoration of the components to be maintained, a total of 4,000 euros can be reached.. The centers authorized to assemble the kit are in Rufina, in the province of Florence; in Naples and Bojano, in the province of Campobasso.

“Today, due to anti-pollution regulations, its circulation on the streets of our cities is prohibited. Many Ciao are therefore abandoned in the garages or cellars of their owners who refuse the idea of ​​separating from them for an emotional question … and they are right. We firmly believe that bringing an object that has been part of the life of many of us back to life represents a value; our goal is to allow you to get back in the saddle of your Ciao just like in the past, in complete freedom. We give new life to the Ciao in an absolutely eco-sustainable way and with essentially zero management costs“, We read on the Ambra Italia website.