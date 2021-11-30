Piaggio, green light for the hiring of 580 temporary staff

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Piaggio Group has launched a fixed-term hiring plan for a maximum number of 580 people, which will reinforce the workforce of the group’s plants in Italy in Pontedera (Pi), Mandello del Lario (Lc) and Scorzè (Ve) starting from the first quarter of 2022. To this must be added 50 permanent hires.

In particular, 342 temporary hires are currently envisaged for the Pontedera production site, 147 in Scorzè and 91 in Mandello del Lario.

The agreements signed with the trade unions will make it possible to hire workers who have already had experience at Piaggio over the last few years, without wasting the wealth of skills acquired and at the same time allowing them to respond more effectively to changing market developments.

In addition, as regards the Pontedera site, the permanent hiring of 50 people is expected by March 2022, and as regards the Moto Guzzi production center, the stabilization of vertical part-times and part of the staff leasing. .

The plan to strengthen the workforce (currently made up of 3,350 employees in Italy, 6,045 worldwide) planned for next year was dictated by the expectations of growth in demand for two-wheelers expected for 2022.