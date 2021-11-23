Business

Piaggio like Apple: unveils the (Vespa Elettrica) RED at EICMA

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Today we have already talked about Piaggio, and the many innovations it presents at its stand ad EICMA 2021. But the Italian company had reserved some surprises for the afternoon of the first day of the fair, including a new model of Electric Vespa.

Electric Vespa RED

Introduced from the stage of the stand by Guido Meda, the new battery version is officially called (Vespa Elettrica) RED, joining all that group of products (the most famous are perhaps those of Apple) that display the RED brand, in concession by the association founded in 2006 by Bobby Shriver and Bono Vox, in support of AIDS patients. RED currently also takes care of Covid patients. It joins two other Vespa models released in past years, always under the RED brand.

Electric Vespa RED

Just like for the products of other brands, part of the proceeds for each (Vespa Elettrica) RED sold will go to the aid fund, precisely $ 100 for each piece.

From a technical point of view, the Vespa remains identical to the production model, and changes only in terms of aesthetics. So go the silver color with blue finishes, and space for red, starting from the saddle, with chromed details. Also contributing are the rims, painted in red and with diamond edges.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Single Tim-Open Fiber network, Terna model with subsequent listing?

3 weeks ago

SPID, change of course for Poste Italiane: identification costs money

3 weeks ago

here is the publication date of the list

3 weeks ago

Solana: “We are not the Ethereum Killer” | Can it go up to $ 300?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button