Piaggio like Apple: unveils the (Vespa Elettrica) RED at EICMA

Today we have already talked about Piaggio, and the many innovations it presents at its stand ad EICMA 2021. But the Italian company had reserved some surprises for the afternoon of the first day of the fair, including a new model of Electric Vespa.

Introduced from the stage of the stand by Guido Meda, the new battery version is officially called (Vespa Elettrica) RED, joining all that group of products (the most famous are perhaps those of Apple) that display the RED brand, in concession by the association founded in 2006 by Bobby Shriver and Bono Vox, in support of AIDS patients. RED currently also takes care of Covid patients. It joins two other Vespa models released in past years, always under the RED brand.

Just like for the products of other brands, part of the proceeds for each (Vespa Elettrica) RED sold will go to the aid fund, precisely $ 100 for each piece.

From a technical point of view, the Vespa remains identical to the production model, and changes only in terms of aesthetics. So go the silver color with blue finishes, and space for red, starting from the saddle, with chromed details. Also contributing are the rims, painted in red and with diamond edges.