Piatek must choose between Genoa and Galatasaray

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
Piatek, Pistolero in goal (from his Instagram page)

Krzysztof Piatek is the new-old name for Genoa, looking for an offensive reinforcement for the second round. As reported by Bild, the Griffin and Hertha Berlin would have found an agreement: an onerous loan with the right of redemption for a total deal of 17 million euros. In January 2020 theHigh Ladies of Germany paid Piatek 24 million euros to Milan and to the player a gross salary of 4.5 million euros per season. The striker born in 1995, who returned on Saturday from holidays in the Maldives, wants to leave the Charlottenburg club, struggling with a difficult year in the low funds of the Bundesliga standings: nine appearances, four as a starter and never none completed, just one goal to Freiburg. He made the bench with Labbadia, with Dardati and Korkut and yet the bad injury to the malleolus of the ankle (out for four months, from May to September 2021) is behind him. The Gunslinger seek redemption: the offer of a return to Genoa seems to have an advantage over that of Galatasaray.


