PIATEK, The new jersey and no. 19 “blown” to Frison

For theofficial announcement we will have to wait a few more hours, in the meantime though Fiorentina has made official what will be the new jersey number of the new purple striker Krzysztof Piatek: the Pole has in fact chosen the 19, a figure already worn in the recent past in its first season at Milan (second part of the 2018/19 championship), when in 21 appearances between the championship and the Coppa Italia the former Genoa scored 11 times (in the photo, the image posted on Twitter from the purple company).

The 19th however was a jersey number that Fiorentina had already communicated to the League in the past few months for one of his members and in particular it was what the young defender of the Viola Primavera Filippo Frison had chosen in the calls that saw him protagonist together with the first team (the central was aggregated to the greatest in the challenges of the Franchi against Milan And Samp and in the derby againstEmpoli). Why, then, could this change take place?

There is a very specific reason and – according to what has been learned from Firenzeviola.it – is about the fact that Frison, having never made his professional debut with that jersey number, was able to “give” his 19 to a teammate, in order to then be able to choose another one in the event of a future call-up with the first team. Such a thing had already happened in the summer of 2019, when Pulgar chose the number jersey in August 7 but then grant it (ubi maior, minor cessat …) to a certain FR7: Franck Ribery.