Piazza Affari (-1%) closes behind Europe, luxury and banks under pressure. Tesla collapses by 12%

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Piazza Affari black shirt at the end of a session that saw Europe traveling with the handbrake on. When the indices on Wall Street move into negative territory, after eight sessions in which Nasdaq and S & P500 set new records, in Milan the Ftse Mib closed down 0.97%, with the publication of the quarterly reports proceeding at full speed, while the Cac40 in Paris (-0.06%) and the Dax40 in Frankfurt (-0.04%) closed just below par, after the records recorded in the last eighth. It was not a sufficient stimulus to support continental markets in a more convincing way.German Zew index, which rose to 31.7 points in November from 22.3 in October, beating forecasts. Even though the Federal Reserve has now paved the way for tapering (the reduction of purchases of securities to stimulate the economy), the key data of theUS inflation. Meanwhile, production prices for the month of October arrived today from overseas (+ 0.6% on the month and + 8.6% on the year), a result in line with analysts’ estimates.

On Wall Street, which closed slightly lower, Tesla collapsed by 12%, in what is its greatest decline in 14 months. In fact, it was since September 2020 that he hadn’t lost so much in a single session. The stocks continue to be affected by the verdict of Elon Musk’s Twitter poll but also by some statements by Michael Burry, the investor made famous by the film ‘The Big Short’, according to which Musk may want to sell Tesla stocks to cover his debts personal.

Moncler down with luxury sector, Amplifon good

In Milan generalized sales on most sectors, from banks with Banco Bpm -1.97%, to energy, with Enel -1.4 per cent. At the bottom of the main segment it closed Moncler (-3.14%), after a report by Goldman Sachs which cut estimates for the luxury sector globally due to the prospects of a Chinese slowdown, issuing a “sell” judgment on the Italian fashion group. Weak too Ferrari (-2.12%) on which the realizations after the recent records were triggered. Amplifon (+ 1.95%), followed by Saipem (+ 1%) and Campari (+ 0.87%), finished at the top of the Ftse Mib, moving against the trend. The day was also positive for some titles of the managed savings, in particular Banca Generali + 0.7% with Banca Mediolanum (+ 0.09%) which slowed down at the end, while Azimut lost 0.43% and Finecobank 1.82% after the 9-month accounts. Banks were weak, with Bper (-0.29%), Unicredit (-0.84%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (-0.88%). Unicredit had started the day on positive ground, after the institute’s board of directors decided to sell the entire stake in Yapi Kredi, on which the partner Koc has confirmed its willingness to exercise the right of pre-emption. Piazza Gae Aulenti will therefore sell 18% of Yapi to Koc for around 300 million, while the remaining 2% will end up on the market. The transaction also received the positive opinion of Equita analysts, according to whom “it is consistent with the strategy of simplifying the group’s structure and optimizing the allocation of capital”. However, in the face of a generalized weakness in Europe for the banking sector, sales also emerged on Unicredit. Meanwhile, today the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, called on banks to monitor credit quality, in the face of the first signs of deterioration. Nexi -1.99%, Atlantia -1.98% and Tim -1.38% also closed the day in the red.

Euro down against the dollar, oil up

On the foreign exchange market, the single currency is worth $ 1.1577 (1.159 at start and yesterday at closing) and 130.764 yen (130.6 and 131.17) and the dollar changes hands at 112.945 yen (112.86 and 113, 17). Finally, the trend in the price of crude oil is positive: the January delivery contract on Brent rises by 0.52% to 83.86 dollars a barrel and the December one expiring on the WTI by 1.01% to 82.76 dollars a barrel.

Spread rises to 114 points, yield is 0.85%

Closing up fractional for the spread between BTp and Bund. At the end of trading, the yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp and the German equivalent duration is indicated at 114 basis points, up from 113 points at yesterday’s final. On the other hand, the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp fell, which marked a last position at 0.85%, from 0.89% of the reference recorded at the previous closing.