Piazza Affari, 2021 capitalization + 24.7% to 757 billion, record IPO

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The Italian stock markets are back on track after the 2020 freeze due to the acute phase of the health emergency. In fact, during 2021, the capitalization of Piazza Affari jumped by 24.7% to 757 billion, for a weight on GDP which rose to 43.1% from 37% in 2020. Based on the data as of December 23, moreover, the he FTSE MIB index recorded an increase of 21.5%, while the All Share recorded a + 22.1%. For the main basket, the high of the year was reached on November 15th at 27,868 points, while the minimum dates back to January 29th at 21,573. Within the stock market, the SME sector stood out and in particular the Star segment: the Ftse Italia Star index in fact gained 41.2%. Furthermore, the Ftse Italia Mid Cap index grew by 28.3%, reaching an all-time high of 52,005 points on November 8, while the Ftse Italia Small Cap index improved by 48.9 percent.

There are 49 IPOs, a record since 2000 and more than double compared to 2020

The newfound interest of companies and investors is also demonstrated by the numbers of IPOs, which have set a record level since 2000. In fact, 49 companies were listed on the stock market in 2021, a value more than double compared to 22 in 2020 (in 2019 there had been 41). Five debuts took place on the main list (Philogen, Seco, The Italian Sea Group, Intercos and Ariston Holding), while 44 chose Euronext Growth Milan. The number of companies listed on the Milanese market thus rises to 407 overall from 377 last year, of which 232 companies on the Euronext Milan market (74 Star), an FIA instrument on the Miv market and 174 on Euronext Growth Milan.

Intesa Sanpaolo and Stellantis the most traded shares

As for individual securities, Intesa Sanpaolo confirms its position as the most traded share on Piazza Affari in terms of turnover, with a total of 53.4 billion euros compared to 65.9 billion last year. The institute led by the CEO Carlo Messina loses the first position as regards the number of contracts, surpassed by Stellantis (just under 4.6 million).

In 2021, the companies listed on Piazza Affari also collected 3.7 billion, of which 2.3 through listing and over one billion thanks to 16 capital increases. There were also 21 takeover bids, for a value of approximately 6.9 billion.

As for the bond markets, the MOT records 1,386 instruments listed overall as of 23 December 2021 (159 Government Bonds, 57 bonds and 1,170 Eurobonds and Abs). During 2021, the third and fourth issues of the BTP Futura were distributed on the MOT market, for a total collection of over 8.7 billion and 223.5 thousand contracts concluded in the distribution phases. Also distributed on the Mot were 5 bonds issued by listed Italian companies (Newlat Food, Italian Wine Brands, Wiit, Alerion Clean Power and Ovs) for a total collection of 840 million. 638 instruments are listed on ExtraMot as of December 23rd, while the professional segment of the market, ExtraMot Pro3 has 130 instruments. Also up to 23 December 2021, a total of 503 instruments from 286 issuers were listed on the professional segments of ExtraMot, with total deposits of over 56 billion.