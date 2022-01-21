Piazza Affari clears 2022 earnings after a week of high tension. Netflix collapses

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Week in red for the main European stock exchanges which, with the exception of London, after the closing down on 21 January, now all show a negative balance since the beginning of the year. The rush of inflation (Bank of Italy estimates a + 3.5% for Italy this year), the spread of Omicron and the prospect of an increasingly imminent Federal Reserve squeeze have put the brakes on the indices of the Old Continent. Investors have thus searched safe havens in a turbulent market and reward the US Treasuries, whose yields fell below 1.8% for the ten-year maturity, gold and the yen. Compared to January 14, the Ftse Mib, which on Friday had managed to lose more than 2.5%, slipping even below 27,000 points and then closed down by 1.8%, lost 1.75%, in line with the Dax40 in Frankfurt (-1.76%), while the Ftse100 in London had the most limited decline (-0.65%). The Cac40 in Paris fell by 1.04%, the Ibex35 in Madrid by 1.27% and the Stoxx 600 Europe by 1.4%. Amsterdam did worse, with Aex down 2.53% in the eighth. However, it should be remembered that the Netherlands Stock Exchange Index in 2021 rallied significantly by almost 28%. In fact, it is also the one that is the most down compared to the beginning of the year, with a -4.29%. Compared to the end of 2021, the Ftse Mib is down by 1.04%, Frankfurt by 1.77%, Paris by 1.18%, Madrid by 0.22%, the Stoxx600 by 2.74%, while London maintains a positive balance of 1.48%.

In the last week, the European price lists were mainly weighed down by sales that hit the Auto (-3.93%) and Banks (-3.88%) sectors, while the Travel sectors (-2.39%) and Technology (-2.28%) were weak. In Piazza Affari, among the titles, Tim is in sharp decline (-7.09%) on which speculations for the offer of Kkr faded, followed by Prysmian (-7.03%) and Stmicroelectronics (-5.39%). The progress of the stocks which remained positive was not significant: Moncler + 1.9%, Enel + 1.44%, Terna + 1.29% and Tenaris + 0.97%.

Netflix worst decline since 2014 after the accounts

Friday was a difficult day on Wall Street, thanks to the Nasdaq’s non-rebound, correcting from the record set on November 19th. The collapse of Netflix’s stock, which even dropped by 25%, weighed heavily, the worst percentage drop since 2014, after the quarterly report. Between October and December, the streaming service recorded $ 1.33 in earnings per share, versus expectations of 82 cents, on revenues of $ 7.71 billion, in line with forecasts. The net number of paid subscribers increased by 8.28 million, against expectations of 8.19 million; the figure, however, is lower than the 8.5 million expected by Netflix and added by the company in the fourth quarter of 2020. The worsening of the outlook is weighing on the title, with Netflix expecting to add only 2.5 million of subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, far below the 3.98 million of the first quarter of 2021.

Widespread declines in Milan on Friday, among the worst in industry and cars

In Piazza Affari, strong sales session on all sectors. At the bottom of the Ftse Mib, Amplifon, Prysmian, Tenaris, penalized by sales, and Stellantis, closed on a particularly weak day for the European auto sector. The day was also negative for the other titles in the Agnelli-Elkann galaxy: Ferrari, Cnh Industrial, the holding Exor downhill, while Iveco Group limited the damage. Outside the main segment, Juventus is also down. The gains in the oil sector, which weighed on Tenaris, Eni and, to a lesser extent, Saipem. Among financials, the weakest performance was that of Generali, awaiting the Consob verdict on the board list.

Atlantia limits damages after preliminary accounts

Atlantia limits the losses following the presentation of the preliminary 2021 accounts which exceeded the expectations of the market and of the holding controlled by Benettons. Accounts that arrived in the same week that the agreement with Siemens was announced to take over Yunex Traffic, a global champion of intelligent mobility for 950 million. Furthermore, the closing of the sale of Aspi to Cdp-Fondo is expected by the end of March, while in the middle of the same month Atlantia will hold its Capital Markets Day. In 2021, revenues reached 6.3 billion (+ 19% ) and Ebitda 4 billion (+ 29%), while Equita estimated respectively 6.144 and 3.958 billion against investments that reached 1.1 billion.