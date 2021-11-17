Two important macroeconomic data comforted equity markets today. One fairly obvious, the other less expected. These two data supported European stock exchanges in the second session of the week and pushed Wall Street higher at the opening. The Milan Stock Exchange did not have a positive day if you look at the final figure. Piazza Affari closes down but the session of our price list hides a surprise, in fact by observing the price trend better we discover an interesting thing.

Equity markets on shields thanks to these macroeconomic data

Today the European Commission released the data on the growth of gross domestic product in the third quarter. The rise in GDP in the penultimate quarter of the year was 2.2%, exactly in line with analysts’ expectations. This data confirms the growth path of the European economy. To confirm this data, Goldman Sachs today released an analysis in which it reaffirms a positive vision for European equities also in 2022.

Two elements lead the analysts of the American bank to have this belief. The first concerns precisely the robust growth of the European economy in the face of still very low rates. Another factor that plays in favor of European equity markets is the discounted valuation of many equities. These two elements are leading professional investors, mutual funds, pension funds, investment banks, etc. to increase purchases on the shares of the Old Continent. This is the key that can make European stock exchanges soar from now to the end of the year and probably also into next year.

The other important figure that was released today was that of retail sales in October in the United States. The figure much higher than expected has given wings to Wall Street which has opened with a decisive rise.

Piazza Affari closed down but the session on our price list hides a surprise

Encouraged by these figures, the Euro Stoxx index ended with a rise of 0.3% at the end of the session. The German stock market rose by 0.6% and Paris by 0.3%. Instead, the London Stock Exchange closed in negative territory by 0.3% and our list which lost 0.2%. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 27,804 points, which ironically is also the highest close of the year. But at the start of the session, prices touched 28,000 points.

At the opening of trading, the prices of the Ftse Mib shot up and in a few minutes they reached the threshold of 28,000 points. We talked about the importance of this milestone in the article: “In Piazza Affari this magnet event can make it rain a lot of money on these securities”. Having reached the record, many traders have decided to sell to monetize the earnings of the previous sessions.

