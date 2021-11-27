On the penultimate day of the week the markets catch their breath, but the dangers loom. The first comes from the European Central Bank. At the next meeting in December, the ECB expects to revise its inflation estimates for this year upwards and those for GDP downwards.

Today the European stock exchanges have gained something, Piazza Affari closes almost flat but a nightmare scenario faces the EU economy. According to the minutes of the last meeting of the ECB board, rising inflation could slow down the economic recovery. The risk, according to the Central Bank, is to fall into stagflation. A stagflationary economy suffers from price growth versus near-flat GDP growth. A terrible scenario.

The other danger is represented by the worsening of the pandemic situation in Europe. The infections are rising rapidly in many countries of the Old Continent and not only in Eastern Europe. The increase in infections will negatively impact the Christmas holiday business and this is not good news for operators.

Despite everything, the stock exchanges closed slightly up today. The Euro Stoxx rose by 0.4%, returning one step from 4,300 points. The German stock market gained 0.2%, that of Paris almost half a percentage point, London rose 0.3%.

Piazza Affari today marks an exception. Our price list lost 0.04%. However, the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed above 27,000 points, at 27,098 points. Yet the stock market had started well. At the start of the session, prices had reached a maximum of 27,300 points. Then the prices started to decline. The drop in prices went hand in hand with that of Telecom Italia.

The share at the start of trading reached 50.9 euro cents, above the offer threshold by the US fund KKR. Prices reached this threshold and turned downwards and fell for the rest of the day. At the end of trading, Telecom closed down 2.6% at 48.4 euro cents. Shares will now only be able to continue to rise if there is positive news on the outcome of the offer. The war that can be waged around Telecom’s control is where it will push prices.

Telecom has garnered the attention of investors in recent days but other stocks have posted noteworthy rises. Today, for example, Emak and Gas Plus have gained over 10%. The first stock enjoyed the positive judgment of an important investment bank which values ​​the correct value per share at 3 euros. Today the stock closed at € 2.24. Gas Plus has risen thanks to the completion of the first phase of an important industrial project.

