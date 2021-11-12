A day of uncertainty for the European stock exchanges which closed on the wave of good news from China and a less good one from the United States. So the operators, taken by uncertainty, preferred to stay at the window. Investors moved cautiously and the European stock exchanges ended with very small gains, while the Asian stock exchanges fared much better. All Chinese equity indices closed higher with gains between 1% and 2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index also closed higher after six negative sessions. The news that the real estate giant Evergrande has paid some coupons, thus avoiding the default, has galvanized the stock exchanges of East Asia.

Inflation continues to intimidate traders

In the wake of this news, the European stock exchanges opened with a cautious rise. But another fear has been looming on the stock market for a couple of days, the sharp rise in prices suggests a slowdown in economic growth. Inflation is biting all major world economies. US inflation in October hit a 30-year high. Prices in the US last month rose 6.2%. In China, also in October, producer prices rose to a maximum in the last 26 years. Finally, the icing on the cake, for the European Central Bank, inflation in the EU area will grow further.

These news naturally affected the results of the financial markets day. The Euro Stoxx 50 index closed on the same levels as the previous session. The German stock market gained 0.1%, slowed by the latest GDP growth forecasts for 2021, which were lower than previous estimates. The Paris stock exchange gained 0.06% while London was up 0.3%.

Piazza Affari closes cautiously but two shares purchased with both hands explode upwards

If analysts see German GDP growth estimates down, for our country the estimates are growing. According to the forecasts of the European Central Bank, Italy’s GDP should rise by 6.2% for 2021 and 4.2% for 2022. Encouraging estimates which, however, have not pushed the stock market that much. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB), the major index of Piazza Affari, closed the session with a rise of 0.2%, ending at 27,633 points.

Piazza Affari closes cautiously but two shares bought by the operators explode upwards. Among the blue chips, 22 out of 40 stocks closed in positive territory. Among these, the increases of over 4% of CNH and Nexi stand out. The first stock flew because the company approved the decision to list Iveco on the stock exchange. Nexi earned thanks to positive quarterly results, with revenues up 10%.

