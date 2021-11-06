Piazza Affari: dividends on 8 November. Returns over 7%

In Piazza Affari, on Monday 8 November there will be 3 stocks that will detach the dividend: very attractive returns for some.

A few weeks before the end of 2021, in Piazza Affari there are still some companies called to remunerate their shareholders with the dividend.

Dividends: 3 Piazza Affari stocks break off on Monday 8 November

The next appointment is the one on the agenda on Monday 8 November, when there will be three securities that will detach the coupon to be paid on Wednesday 10 November.

In detail, these are two companies listed on the Star segment and one belonging to Euronext Growth Milan, the former AIM Italia.

Below are the 3 shares, with the indication of the dividend and the yield in relation to the closing value of the share on November 5, 2021.

Star dividends

Title Dividend Yield

Bank System 0.173 euro 7.13%

Equita Group (2nd tranche) 0.1 euro 2.62%

Euronext Growth Milan dividends

Title Dividend Yield

eVISO 0.016 euro 0.57%