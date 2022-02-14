Piazza Affari down by 3.9% and the Bund-Btp spread reaches 171 points- Corriere.it

The winds of war in Ukraine are worrying the markets. The spread between the BTPs and the Bund starts the first session of the seventh with a jump and reaches 171 points and then falls back to 167, compared to 165 points at the closing on Friday. According to Bloomberg’s findings, this was the maximum since June 2020. In the middle of the morning, the yield gap between the two government bonds widened again, reaching 169-170 points again and then, in a real swing, falling back again to 165. But the yield of our ten-year remained more or less unchanged around 1.9%, thus signaling an appreciation (with a consequent drop in yield to 0.19% and then a little higher, at 0.24%, compared to 0.29% last Friday) of the bund, the safe-haven security par excellence when the red alarm goes on in the markets. So investors are flying towards German quality, buying more bunds, but they are not asking Italy to pay more for now.

Meanwhile, Piazza Affari begins the session with a loss of 2.34%, at 26,334 points and then slips again until it loses 3.5% and then 3% in the early afternoon. The Milanese market recovered in the second part of the session, containing losses below 2%. Banks and utilities weigh on the Milan stock exchange. Oil marks a rise to 95.7 dollars a barrel for Brent, and natural gas also reaches new highs. The other main European stock exchanges also opened their trading with strong falls, in the wake of the closing with the minus sign of Tokyo, where the Nikkei lost 2.23%. Among the European financial centers, Paris opens with a -2.34%, Frankfurt drops 2.40% while London falls by 1.32%.



And here is the map of the losses of the main blue chips. In Piazza Affari the banks suffer – always in the eye of the storm when things go wrong – with MPS (-6.6%), which returned to trading after a suspension in the volatility auction. Banco Bpm (-7.1%) and Bper (-6.2%) are also bad, waiting for the board of directors to present the offer to Fitd for Carige (+ 0.1%). Among the credit institutions in decline Unicredit and Intesa (-6%). It’s no better for utilities. In the red A2a (-2.9%), Enel (-2.8%), Eni (-2.2%), Hera and Erg (-2%). In contrast, Snam (+ 0.3%) which recovers up to + 1.7%. Heavy seat for Tim and Atlantia (-4.1%) and Stm (-3.6%).

In a longer perspective, all government bonds and bonds but also price lists are discounting in advance, as is always the case on the markets, as the pace of economic policy approaches.. In the United States, a first rate hike in March is practically certain, followed by two or three more Fed interventions by the end of the year. Some analysis houses have even hypothesized that they can reach six. In Europe, where inflation is running but not as fast as in the United States, where the latest survey was close to 7.5%, the new course has no definite date, but the latest statements by Christine Lagarde, the president of the ECB, they were greeted by the markets with nervousness. The rise in rates, even if it announces an economic recovery, is never an easy step for those who invest.

