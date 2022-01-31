Piazza Affari in rally follows in the footsteps of Europe

(Teleborsa) –, which is in line with the excellent performance of the main European stock exchanges.

L’Euro / US dollar shows a timid gain, with an increase of 0.28%. L’Gold the session continues at the levels of the day before, reporting a variation equal to -0.01%. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), on the rise (+ 0.91%), reaches 87.61 dollars per barrel.

It goes down a lot spread, reaching +129 basis points, with a marked decrease of 8 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP standing at 1.22%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent money on Frankfurt, which registers an increase of 1.20%, resistant London, which marks a small increase of 0.36%, and a decidedly positive balance for Paris, which boasts a progress of 0.84%.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB (+ 1.5%), which reaches 26,965 points; on the same line, leap of FTSE Italia All-Share, which continues the day at 29,376 points.

Effervescent the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.53%); on the same trend, excellent performance of the FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.75%).

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, in evidence Italian post, which shows a strong increase of 3.64%.

It stands out Amplifon which marks an important progress of 3.48%.

Fly Banco BPM, with a marked increase of 3.01%.

It shines Azimuth, with a strong increase (+ 2.85%).

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Saipem, which continues the session with -26.28%.

Among the protagonists of the FTSE MidCap, Saint Lawrence (+ 4.66%), Alerion Clean Power (+ 4.63%), Sesa (+ 3.97%) e Juventus (+ 3.18%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on Saras, which continues trading at -3.34%.

Between macroeconomic variables heavier:

Monday 31/01/2022

00:50 Japan: Retail sales, annual (expected 2.7%; previous 1.9%)

00:50 Japan: Industrial production, monthly (expected -0.8%; previous 7%)

9:00 am Spain: Consumption prices, monthly (expected 1.3%; previous 1.3%)

9:00 am Spain: Consumption prices, annual (expected 6.7%; previous 6.5%)

9:00 am Spain: Retail sales, annual (previous 4.9%)

9:00 am Spain: Retail sales, monthly (previous 5.1%)

10:00 Italy: GDP, annual (expected 6.2%; previous 3.9%).

