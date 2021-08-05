Piazza Grande, world premiere tonight for “Beckett”

LOCARNO – The screenings in Piazza Grande for the 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival start with a world premiere.

The chosen work is “Beckett” by the Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, with John David Washington and Alicia Vikander and the production of Luca Guadagnino. On vacation in Greece, Beckett becomes the target of a manhunt after a terrible accident. Forced to flee, he crosses the country in a desperate attempt to reach the US embassy and defend his reputation. With the police on his tail, tension builds, political instability is rampant, and Beckett becomes increasingly entangled in a dangerous web of conspiracies.

The director explained: «Genre cinema can use rigid formal models to be able to evoke the intensity of the human experience. I asked myself: what happens to a man in crisis when he finds himself mixed up in a high-tension thriller? ».

Loading... Advertisements

The artistic director of Locarno74 Giona A. Nazzaro adds: «An entirely Locarno story, that of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. It was the year 2010 and in the Leopards of tomorrow there was a film with a mysterious title – “Diarchia” – starring an exceptional trio of interpreters: Louis Garrel, Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohrwacher. Luca Guadagnino produced. Alessandro Marcionni, at the time in charge of the Pardinis, had been right. Cito Filomarino has established himself as one of the most interesting Italian directors of recent years. “” Antonia, dedicated to the poet Antonia Pozzi, is undoubtedly one of the most singular and original beginnings of Italian cinema. Great-grandson of Luchino Visconti, Cito Filomarino is a restless talent. Gifted with a singular gaze, he possesses an innate ability to evoke images and rhythms that allow him to explore situations and genres that are very distant from each other. Eleven years after “Diarchia” which has remained impressed in the eyes and in the memory of many, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino returns to the Locarno Film Festival with his new film, which marks another turning point in his artistic career ».

Tonight the public in Piazza Grande, before the screening of “Beckett”, will pay homage to Laetitia Casta during the opening ceremony. The French actress will receive the Davide Campari Excellence Award.