Piazzale Alpini becomes the Coca-Cola Christmas Village (and helps the Food Bank)

From 11 to 21 it will host the “Real Magic Village”: all the proceeds will go towards the purchase of meals for people in difficulty

From piazza XXIV Maggio, next to the Milanese Naviglio dock, to piazzale Alpini. On Sunday 12 December, Coca-Cola will bring the magic of Christmas to Bergamo, where the first fully electric “Coca-Cola truck tour” made in collaboration with ABB and Volvo Trucks will stop.

From 11 to 21, piazzale Alpini will host the “Real Magic Village”, transforming itself into a welcoming Santa Claus village that invites you to live an unforgettable experience, rediscovering the joy of sharing with a simple gesture of generosity.

Among the initiatives that will animate the square a stone’s throw from the station is the Christmas-themed musical entertainment of a jazz band. But an appointment, in particular, will allow visitors to rediscover the pleasure of making a charitable gesture for others: all the proceeds from the “Food Court”, where it will be possible to taste the Christmas pizza signed by the pizza chef Francesco Capece, and the ” Christmas Market “, a solidarity market of Coca-Cola gadgets, will be donated to the Food Bank.

For the fifth consecutive year Coca-Cola is alongside Banco Alimentare in an attempt to make its contribution in the fight against food waste and in helping people in difficulty. A support that will make it possible to collect and distribute food products for about 3 million meals. Overall, in five years, 10 million meals of food were distributed to those who needed it most through the affiliated charitable structures.

The initiatives of Coca-Cola for Christmas

To allow everyone to donate additional meals, this year it will be possible to buy the limited edition Coca-Cola Christmas Boxes on Amazon, Ebay and Coca-Cola HBCI e-shop. In addition, the Food Bank can also be supported through Glovo and Autogrill, where an equivalent meal will be donated for each special menu purchased.