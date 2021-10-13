Piazzolla, the tango revolution, here is the trailer for the documentary

ROME – Piazzolla , the tango revolution , the long-awaited documentary by Daniel Rosenfeld on the great Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla , which with his music has forever changed the history of tango, will be presented Friday 15 October at 9.30 pm in Rome at the New Cinema Aquila , in the presence of the director, the Italian distribution EXIT Media and the artistic director of the cinema Mimmo Calopreste who will moderate the meeting with the public.

The film, distributed precisely in the year of the artist’s centenary, is a real musical journey into the heart of the life and art of Astor Piazzolla, capable of offering an intimate portrait of the father of the so-called “Nuevo Tango”, A genre that incorporates jazz tones and sounds to traditional tango, using dissonances and innovative musical elements. For the first time they are open to the general public the unpublished archives of the legendary bandoneonist: photographs, vocal tapes and super8 footage that tell the life of Piazzolla from his childhood in Manhattan to his musical beginnings alongside some of the greatest musical composers of the time; from the return to Buenos Aires to the revolution of the seventies with Libertango (the 1974 album with which the birth of the Nuevo Tango was officially sanctioned). The film goes straight to the heart of Piazzolla’s life, casting an intimate look at even the most private and hidden aspects of the artist, from the relationship with his family to the passion for shark hunting.