Pibe houses, cars and memorabilia for sale

Several objects that belonged to Diego Armando Maradona will be auctioned next December. This was reported by the Argentine sports newspaper ‘Olè’ adding that the proceeds will go to his direct heirs, or his five children: Dalma, Giannina, Diego Jr, Jana and Dieguito. Two houses will also be auctioned, one in the Villa Devoto neighborhood in Buenos Aires and the other in the city of Mar del Plata; three cars (two BMWs and one Hyundai) and several other objects that Maradona kept in a warehouse: branded watches, several footballs, autographed books and even a guitar with a dedication to “the greatest in history from Vicentico”, an Argentine singer.

Among the most particular objects offered for sale 13 balls by the Colombian artist Mr Bling: one in silver with the inscription ‘1986’, with the signature of Diego and at the base the sentence: ‘La pelota no se missing, the ball does not get dirty , Diego Armando Maradona ‘; one gold with the signature of Diego, one of Barcelona, ​​one of Napoli and one of Boca. In addition to a humidifier for Cuban cigars and a coffee maker, there is also a collection of autographed shirts, among which a red Napoli signed by Hamsik and a Brazilian training shirt with the dedication of Rivelino stand out.