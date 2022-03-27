Pibe Valderrama analyzes Colombia’s 3-0 victory over Bolivia: scores, playoffs, Rueda | Colombia selection

As usual, Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama He took advantage of his YouTube channel to summarize the day in the South American Qualifiers. The legendary player of the Colombian National Team referred to the win in Barranquilla against Bolivia and analyzed the panorama for the last day of the qualifier, where the tricolor will go for the playoff that Peru currently has in its power.

“Colombia scored, they liked it and they won. The Colombian team played well. Yes sir, the door was opened, the team played well, they did what they had to do: play well and score goals. The tunnel light is on brother, there is still a chance is there for the playoffs and this football has things that one can’t even imagine. You saw the results and Colombia has chances, last date. We have to win in Venezuela and push hard so that Peru doesn’t win”, mentioned the ‘Pibe’ after summarize the first four games of date 17.

“Luis Díaz at 39 minutes into the first half, Miguel Borja at 72′ and Matheus Uribe at 90′, Colombia won 3-0 and ended up with 20 points. Pay attention to the play, Peru has 21 and if Colombia wins in Venezuela and Peru ties, Colombia passes, so we have a chance until the last one,” added the former soccer player.

Did you get on the ‘Ruedaneta’? Well, the ‘Pibe’ stressed over and over again that the tricolor has chances and will fight to go to the playoffs. He, like millions of Colombians, is excited about going to Qatar. Valderrama praised the work of the players: “Congratulations to the boys of the Colombian team, who gave a joy and we still have a chance. Soccer, brother, there are always miracles. Be careful.”

See here the complete video of the ‘Pibe’: