Youtube: Pibe Valderrama, Screenshots ‘Gol Caracol’.
The historic player said that the renewal of the National Team must start with their “heads”.
March 07, 2022, 12:00 AM
Less than 20 days after Colombia receives Bolivia in Barranquillafor the penultimate game of the Qatar World Cup qualifier, the internal environment does not seem to be the best.
To the commotion generated by the statements of Carlos Queiroz, former coach of the tricolor, about his departure and the vice president of the Colombian Football Federation, Álvaro González Alzate, some harsh statements by Carlos el ‘Pibe’ Valderrama were added in the last hours. The historic ’10’ was accurate: “If we want to change this, we have to start with the managers.”
The words of the ‘Pibe’
“Just like us, as soccer players, they demand us to go to the World Cup and the coaching staff too, because if not, they have to leave, the same thing must happen to the directors,” ‘Pibe’ said this Friday in dialogue with ‘Blu radio’.
Alluding to Ramón Jesurún and Álvaro González, directors of the FCF, he said: “There is a normal renewal that must be given if you do not go to the World Cup, but you have to start with the directors, who are the head”.
SPORTS
March 07, 2022, 12:00 AM
