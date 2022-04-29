‘Pibe’ Valderrama proposes Alberto Gamero, coach of the Colombian National Team, rules out a foreigner | Colombia selection

Time passes and nobody seems to be hurt by the abandonment of the Colombian National Team. The sadness of the elimination from the World Cup in Qatar is still there, but there is no mourner after the departure of Reinaldo Rueda.

To anyone who has not been there, of course. Because those who knew how to dress in yellow, those who suffered in defeats and celebrated furiously in victories, those who see with sadness how their beloved team continues to drift.

And among them, the most historic of the captains: Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama. His voice, which is always a reference, makes it clear that we must now resolve the interim and think about Rueda’s successor without further delay.

But who to target? If they ask him, he doesn’t hesitate for a second: “Alberto Gamero should be Colombia’s coach,” he said on Win Sports’ Saque Largo.

National or foreign?



So, without further ado. “I give my vote, but I trust the Colombians, they have character,” added ‘Pibe’ about the future of the national team, which he sees no need to seek alternatives from the outside: “I think that in Colombia there are technicians prepared for the Selection”. he explained it.

And if you dare to lend a hand and stand on the line? Does it ring a bell? Don’t get your hopes up: “I chose another path, there are other boys who prepared themselves to be there, they didn’t accept them, I don’t know why.” And beware of his criticism, which is that of all Colombians: “The coaches and the players left but the directors remain the same, it’s very difficult like this,” he concluded.

