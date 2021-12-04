“Picci had to discuss it in the council and not with the press”

The performance in 2021 of the Alfa Romeo team did not live up to expectations, however the team was in the eye of the storm not so much for the results on the track as for the market maneuvers that led to Antonio Giovinazzi being cut out to make take over from Guanyu Zhou. Precisely this node led Pascal Picci to resign from the team before the Mexican Grand Prix.

After the Italian-Swiss left the team, Picci gave an interview to Motorsport.com in which he explained the reasons for his resignation. Differences with Fred Vasseur that led the former president Sauber Holding to dissociate himself from the decisions taken by the Alfa Romeo Team Principal.

The response from Vasseur, who was involved in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, was certainly not long in coming. On a recently built track, there are no references and the work is aimed at getting to know and familiarize yourself with a track that appears difficult and which, it is thought, could lead to a treacherous, long and complicated race. The goal for Alfa Romeo is to be able to improve this season’s results by taking advantage of a very likely chaotic race and during the weekend the concentration is all on the track. However, Vasseur responds to Picci, clarifying his position.

What do you think of the track and the structures?

“I think it’s incredible, considering that seven months ago there was absolutely nothing. It’s amazing what they did in seven or eight months. The layout of the track is a bit unusual, there are very high speed corners and maybe it will be. It’s difficult to manage the traffic in qualifying, due to the high speed. But it’s intriguing and it’s nice to go to a different track. I also think that the drivers, with the exception of the traffic, appreciate the layout “.

Do engineers also appreciate this challenge?

“Yes. We were focused on grip, because the track images showed the track with a lot of sand and we didn’t know what level of grip we would find. It was better than we all expected and now we have to face the evolution of the track over the next two days. and in this type of track the key to good performances is to anticipate the next day. It will be a good challenge and I think the race will be long and hard, we will have to be there at the end and have the chance to make a stop under VSC, Safey Car and red flag “.

Could getting to a track like this give you the opportunity to get closer to Williams?

“Up until now we haven’t been the ones who have gained the most advantage on the pitch, but we will have to reverse course. On Friday morning we had a good pace and in the afternoon it was decent, but we have to be there. We can’t handle the fact that we will have a good pace. chaotic race, but we have to be there, and that’s what we missed in Budapest and Spa. If we are in a good position and the race is more chaotic than usual, then we can get some good points. “

There have been some controversial headlines this week regarding team management. What is the reality of the situation? Why did Pascal Picci resign?

“I think it is a shame that he took the story to the press, going to the reporter to give the interview, because I believe that the discussions of the board should remain in the council. It is not a public meeting. For the peace of mind, for the future. and for the stability of the team, it would have been better if he had had an internal discussion instead of skipping meetings. “

Does the potential sale to Andretti play a crucial role in your decision?

“I don’t think so, but I don’t want to talk about Mr. Picci’s behavior.”

One of the points you raised concerns the driver’s choice for 2022. How controversial was the driver’s decision?

“You know, the choice of the driver is never easy, because it is a combination of different factors. It is never simple and I think it is true for every single team and every single year that you have to think about the future and not the past, and see how it can improve in the next season. It’s a crucial point, but trust me, it’s not an easy decision. We made the decision with the main parties involved and we had a long discussion about it. We came to a decision and I think that the choice is clear “.

Will we see Valtteri and Guanyu driving in the Abu Dhabi tests?

“We are discussing this and I hope they can. I hope we can do it with both of us.”