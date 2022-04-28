Pichichi! Benzema, leader of the Champions League scorers table
With his brace in Real Madrid’s 4-3 loss to Manchester City, Karim Benzema moved to the top of the UEFA Champions League top scorers table once the semi-final first legs had been played.
The French striker for Real Madrid has scored 14 goals in this edition of the Champions League and surpasses the Pole Robert Lewandowski by one, whose team, Bayern Munich, has already been eliminated.
Benzema, who has scored 9 goals since the knockout stage began, is just three short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goals in the same Champions League (17).
– Standings after the first legs of the semi-finals:
– With 14 goals: Karim Benzema (FRA) (2p) (Real Madrid).
– With 13: Robert Lewandowski (POL) (3p) (Bayern Munich).
– With 11: Sebastian Haller (CIV) (1p) (Ajax)
– With 8: Mohamed Salah (EGY) (1p) (Liverpool).
– With 7 goals: Christopher Nkunku (FRA) (Leipzig)
– With 6 goals: Leroy Sané (ALE) (Bayern Munich). Darwin Nunez (URU) (1p) (Benfica). Riyad Mahrez (ALG) (2p) (Manchester City). Cristiano Ronaldo (BY) (Manchester United). Kyliah Mbappe (FRA) (PSG). Arnaut Danjuma (NED) (1p) (Villarreal).
– With 5 goals: Roberto Firmino (BRA) (Liverpool). Leo Messi (ARG) (2p) (PSG).
– With 4 goals: Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (Atletico Madrid). Thomas Müller (ALE) (Bayern Munich). Timo Werner (ALE) (Chelsea). Sadio Mane (SEN) (Liverpool). Gabriel Jesus (BRA) (Manchester City). Pedro Gonçalves (1p) (Sporting).
– With 3 goals: Steven Berghuis (Ajax). Duvan Zapata (COL) (Atalanta). Serge Gnabry (ALE) (Bayern Munich). Roman Yaremchuk (UKR) (Benfica). Donyell Malen (NED), Erling Haaland (NOR) and Marco Reus (2p) (Borussia Dortmund). Hans Vanaken (Bruges). Kai Havertz (GER) (Chelsea). Edin Dzeko (BIH) (Inter). Paulo Dybala (ARG) (2p) (Juventus). Andre Silva (POR) (Leipzig). Jonathan David (1p) (CAN) and Burak Yilmaz (TUR) (1p) (Lille). Luis Diaz (COL) (Liverpool). Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva (POR) (Manchester City). Rodrygo (BRA) and Vinícius Júnior (BRA) (Real Madrid). Noah Okafor (SUI) and Karim Adeyemi (GER) (2p) (Salzburg). Paulinho (Sporting).
– With 2 goals: Dusan Tadic (SRB) and Antony (BRA) (Ajax); Kingsley Coman (FRA) (Bayern Munich). Mats Rits (Bruges). Jorginho (BRA) (2p), Christian Pulisic (USA) and Romelu Lukaku (BEL) (Chelsea). Álvaro Morata (ESP) and Federico Chiesa (Juventus). Emil Forsberg (1p) (SUE) and Dominik Szoboszlai (HUN) (Leipzig). Ibrahima Konate (FRA) (Liverpool). Joao Cancelo (POR) and Kevin de Bruyne (BEL) (Manchester City). Georginio Wijnaldum (NED) (PSG). Toni Kroos (GER) (Real Madrid). Ivan Rakitic (CRO) (2p) (Seville). Fernando (BRA) (Shakhtar Donetsk). Adama Traore (MLI) and Sebastien Thill (LUX) (Sheriff). Sebastián Coates (URU) and Pablo Sarabia (ESP) (1p) (Sporting). Etienne Capoue (FRA), Samuel Chukwueze (NIG) and Gerard Moreno (1p) (Villarreal). Lukas Nmecha and Renato Steffen (SUI) (Wolfsburg). Jordan Siebatcheu (USA) (Young Boys). Claudinho (BRA) and Sardar Azmoun (IRN) (Zenit Saint Petersburg).
– With 1 goal: David Neres (BRA), Davy Klaassen, Daley Blind (Ajax). Remo Freuler (SUI), Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens (GER), Mario Pasalic (CRO), Luis Muriel (COL), José Luis Palomino (ARG), Merih Demiral (TUR), Ruslan Malinovskyi (UKR); Josip Ilicic (ESL) (Atalanta). Joao Felix (POR), Angel Correa (ARG), Rodrigo De Paul (ARG), Renan Lodi (BRA) and Luis Suárez (URU) (1p) (Atlético Madrid). Gerard Hammered and Ansu Fati (Barcelona). Jamal Musiala (ALE) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (CAM) (Bayern Munich). Gonçalo Ramos, Gilberto (BRA), Rafa Silva, Morato (BRA) (Benfica). Francisco Montero (ESP), Rachid Ghezzal (1p) (ARG) and Cile Larin (CAN) (Besiktas). Jude Bellingham (ING) (Borussia Dortmund). Hakim Ziyech (MAR), Andreas Christensen (DEN), Callum Hudson-Odoi, César Azpilicueta (ESP), Reece James, Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger (ALE) and Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea). Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv). Alexis Sánchez (CHI), Milan Skriniar, Lautaro Martínez (ARG), Marcelo Brozovic (CRO), Arturo Vidal (CHI) and Stefan de Vrij (NED) (Inter). Dusan Vlahovic (SRB), Moise Kean (ITA), Alex Sandro (BRA) and Dejan Kulusevski (SWE) (Juventus). Nordi Mukiele (FRA) and Christopher Nkunku (FRA) (Leipzig). Nanitamo Ikoné, Angel Gomes (ENG) (Lille). Diogo Jota (POR), Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi (BEL), Thiago Alcántara (ESP) and Naby Keita (GUI) (Liverpool). Soren Rieks (DEN) (Malmo). Jack Grealish, Nathan Aké (NED), Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesús (BRA) and Cole Palmer (Manchester City). Anthony Elanga (SWE), Mason Greenwood, Alex Telles (BRA), Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire (Manchester United). Rafael Leao (POR), Junior Messias (BRA), Ante Rebic (CRO), Fikayo Tomori (ING) and Brahim Diaz (ESP) (Milan). Sergio Oliveira (1p) and Mehdi Taremi (IRN) (Porto). Idrissa Gueye (SEN), Ander Herrera (ESP) (PSG). Marco Asensio and David Alaba (AUT) (Real Madrid). Júnior Adamu, Maximilian Wöber (AUT), Maurits Kjaergaard (DIN) and Luka Sucic (CRO) (1p) (Salzburg). Joan Jordán, Rafa Mir and Lucas Ocampos (ARG) (Seville). Noban Nikolov (MDA), Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (UZB) and Momo Yansané (GUI) (Sheriff). Paulinho, Tabata (BRA), Nuno Santos and Pedro Porro (Sporting). Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Paco Alcácer, Yeremy Pino, Alberto Moreno and Pau Torres (Villarreal). Ridle Baku (Wolfsburg). Moumi Ngamaleu (CAM), Silvan Hefti, Vincent Sierro, Fabian Rieder (SUI) and Meschack Elia (COD) (Young Boys). Claudinho (BRA), Wendel (BRA), Aleksei Sutormin, Aleksandr Erokhin, Yaroslav Rakitskyy (1p), Magomed Ozdoev and Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit Saint Petersburg).
– In own goal: Leonardo Bonucci (ITA)(Juventus, at Zénit Saint Petersburg); Chancel Mbemba (CON) (Porto, to Milan); John Stones (ING) (Manchester City, to Club Bruges); Sebastian Haller (CIV) (Ajax, to Benfica); Pervis Estupiñán (ECU) (Villareal, against Liverpool).