Pichichi! Benzema, leader of the Champions League scorers table

With his brace in Real Madrid’s 4-3 loss to Manchester City, Karim Benzema moved to the top of the UEFA Champions League top scorers table once the semi-final first legs had been played.

The French striker for Real Madrid has scored 14 goals in this edition of the Champions League and surpasses the Pole Robert Lewandowski by one, whose team, Bayern Munich, has already been eliminated.

Benzema, who has scored 9 goals since the knockout stage began, is just three short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goals in the same Champions League (17).