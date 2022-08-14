Pico TV: Once upon a time in Hollywood | Leonardo DiCaprio | Brad Pitt | OPINION

In the Hollywood of 1969, the year in which the feature film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019) is inspired, the classic TV series such as ‘Bonanza’ or lavish movies like ‘Cleopatra’, were already in decline. In the midst of the emergence of the hippy movement, intimate films such as ‘The Graduate’ with Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft ‘struck the time’.

In terms of westerns, the classic cowboy is also left aside, John Wayneto give way to a wigged hybrid with a jacket with hippie fringes and a mustache. Rick DaltonDiCaprio he is an actor who comes from that earlier time. He had his quarter of an hour of fame and bought a big mansion in Hollywood, but he has a hard time getting jobs and despises hippies.

With luck, thanks to a producer, embodied by Al Pacino, a villainous role in a ‘spaghetti western,’ but has trouble finding a job for his faithful friend and stunt double, Cliff BoothBrad Pitt. This is the other side of the coin, compared to the depressive and alcoholic Dalton.

With a reputation as a violent man – it was rumored that he murdered his wife -, booth He is a faithful companion who is with his friend through thick and thin. Separate mention deserves the work of both. DiCaprio he is remarkable playing a double role, that of the protagonist and the one he plays in the new film, where he suffers from the anguish of thinking that he is already finished. A performance that earned Brad Pitt win the Oscar for best supporting actor.

He is an actor who returned in style in his role as the ‘double’, carefree, mechador (his super-funny rant with Bruce Lee!). This film is also a tribute to the great Sergio Leone, director of the classic ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’. “The best film I’ve ever seen,” says Quentin Tarantino. But there are other groups in this new Hollywood that Dalton admires and others that he despises.

MARGOT ROBBIE IS A BEAUTIFUL SHARON TATE

Her neighbor is the beautiful actress Sharon Tate, married to the great Polish director Roman Polansky. She is at her best. the australian margot robbie he looks irresistible in that role. Unforgettable scene when she enters any cinema and observes his own performance.

She gets emotional like a child at her scenes on the screen and at the reaction of the public. It is, in the same way, Tarantino’s tribute to the actors, who in the end are not ‘egocentric monsters’, but beings of flesh and blood.

With Sharon and her husband Polanski we see that Hollywood of lavish parties in the Playboy mansion, where directors, actors like Steve McQueen, who would be the filmmaker’s inspiration for the role of Dalton, and rockers like Michelle Phillips from The Mamas and The Papas, well, you can even hear that group’s endearing song, ‘California Dreamin’, in a remarkable version by José Feliciano.

And on the other hand, it shows us a sinister part, that of a misguided gang of ‘hippism’, the ‘Family’ of the infamous Charles Mansonintellectual author of the cruel murder of a pregnant Sharon Tate and six other Hollywood characters, in 1969. Hence the tribute to Sharon and her fury for portraying the ‘Manson Family’ as possessed, at the Spahn Ranch.

A beautiful young woman, ‘Pussycat’ (Margaret Qualley, as an irresistible street ‘lolita’ who tempts Booth), leads him to that infernal ranch and we witness one of the most gruesome and unhealthy scenes in the play.

This is a luminous film, but with a dose of ultraviolence typical of the works of Tarantino, as well as with incredible sets, because the director had the luxury of ‘creating’ again the lost Hollywood of his childhood. Now we just have to wait for another surprise from the great Quentin Tarantino. I turn off the television.

