Pictures of Angelina Jolie having dinner with her ex

From New York to Beverly Hills, history seems to repeat itself. And to open a new furrow of curiosity around the private life of Angelina Jolie today, heroine of single women with children in tow, diva of an Olympus inaccessible even to many of her (apparent) peers, unchanging certainty of absolute confidentiality. Reason? His latest public releases. Monitoring 2021 acquires photos of Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller together, at dinner in Beverly Hills, which definitely bust the assumptions about work / love of the most mysterious Hollywood personality by triggering a carrambata with a nostalgic flavor. With so many conditionals in progress: perhaps the paparazzi of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were not what they might have seemed, perhaps it is time to bury the aftermath of the divorce from Brad Pitt, perhaps the exit of the house of the eldest children is opening a breach of desire of tenderness for Angie too.

The return of Johnny Lee Miller 25 years later seems to open up unprecedented scenarios even for the most unpredictable of all: a bottle of wine in New York, a dinner in Los Angeles, voluntarily searching for oneself between the two opposite poles of America. A perfect script, from new film by Angelina Jolie where it is the absolute protagonist of itself. It is the easiest Hollywood illusion, the fiction artfully mounted on a reality that could be much more naive and simple, the mechanism of think mischievous which has always fueled the celebrity gossip market. But the flare-ups of acquaintances that arise from the past, as in the case of Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller, married very young from 1996 to 1999, forgotten (yes), with more or less fortunate careers at the public level, serve to dream of the myth again. of the eternal return (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, anyone?). And all it takes is a dinner, a shared car, a gaze that lowers in front of the photographers, to continue dreaming again, again, of the fairy tale.

