Pictures of the evil doll named Chucky, who was taken into custody and handcuffed along with his owner while committing another crime in Mexico.

Chucky, the evil doll hero from one of the most famous and beloved horror film franchises by fans, has been arrested in Mexico., After killing non-stop for 35 years, due to his status as a doll, the police finally believe one of the witnesses and end his reign of terror.

tv azteca

The events took place in Monclova (Coahuila), Mexico, where local authorities arrested “Carlos N”, a bandit who used the doll. Chucky is holding a real knife to terrorize his victims And succeed in stealing their belongings. Juan Raúl Alcocer, former director of the Monclova police, commented to Azteca Noticias that the criminal (human) worked around the central square of the city and that he committed his crimes under the influence of drugs.

,She put the doll in their face and it was scaring people, It’s a misdemeanor, that’s why he’s been arrested. He complied with his arrest and was released, the man came with his doll… well, as soon as he gets to the cells, the doll is taken away along with its belongings and locked away Is.”

At the time of arrest Mohd. “Carlos N” and Chucky Doll were both taken into custody and handcuffedTo the delight of the entire Internet and fans of the horror film icon, and to the dismay of poor Alcocer, who believes his former colleagues had made the police force look ridiculous: “Some journalists, jokingly, He asked the agent to pose with Gudiya, put handcuffs on her, “This has already been brought to his attention and he is being suspended because he should be serious about his work and be according to the rules, not play those games where they make him pose with the doll and make him Asking to be handcuffed.”

tv azteca

It’s been 35 years since Tom Holland (the director, not the Marvel actor) introduced audiences to the 1988 film ‘Devil’s Doll’. Chucky, horror icon created by Don Mancini, Chucky is a doll possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Performed with the deep voice of Brad Dourif, the murderous doll is both the villain and possibly the antihero of the horror saga.Like Freddy Krueger in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ and Jason Voorhees in ‘Friday the 13th’, Chucky is the reason why viewers keep coming back for more installments of ‘The Evil Doll’.,

Later sequels took advantage of this, turning Chucky into a foul-mouthed clown and adding more meta-comedy to the mix. SyFy television series, ‘Chucky’, to debut third season in US in OctoberThis is taken to the extreme with Chucky acting as the undisputed hero.