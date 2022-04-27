Piedad Córdoba: visited Venezuelan Antonio Gómez López in La Picota – Investigative Unit

Intelligence agency investigators have been drawn to a name that appears on the list of visits to the La Picota prison of the senator elected by the Historical Pact, Piedad Córdoba.

(We invite you to read: Piedad, the ‘Chicken’ and the brother, the three fronts that hit Petro)

This is a well-known Venezuelan businessman who was issued an arrest warrant in that country in 2013, for the crimes of money laundering, criminal association, aggravated smuggling and obtaining foreign exchange through fraudulent means.

Piedad Córdoba celebrated her brother’s birthday at La Picota.

Córdoba has said that he is the victim of a setup by his political opponents, who They accuse her of visiting La Picota prison to allegedly get support for Gustavo Petro’s campaign for the presidency in exchange for offering supposed extradition adjustments.

(This may interest you: The US report on Piedad Córdoba’s visits to La Picota)

However, the senator of the Historical Pact came out to explain that the admissions to that maximum security prison are due to the legal and family support that she is providing to her brother, the extraditable Álvaro Freddy Córdoba.

However, the senator-elect, investigated by the Supreme Court of Justice and investigated in the United States for its links with Álex Saab (appointed figurehead of Nicolás Maduro) registers entries in previous years.

In the list of visits to La Picota, between 2011 and 2022, in addition to the meeting with Seuxis Paucías Hernández, ‘Jesus Santrich’, on August 15, 2018 and the meeting with his brother, Freddy Córdoba, on March 24, there is a record with Antonio Gomez Lopez of December 18, 2014.

(On the topic: The version of ‘Gordo Lindo’ about meetings in La Picota with Piedad Córdoba)

EL TIEMPO investigated and established that the latter was captured for extradition purposes on June 21, 2013 in Colombia, thanks to a red notice from Interpol

In Venezuela it was required for customs crimes committed by the conglomerate of companies Agrobueyca, dedicated to the animal feed trade, of which Gómez López was president.

Favorable concept of the Supreme Court of Justice for the extradition of Antonio Gómez López.

Piedad Códoba was in a meeting with alias Gordo Lindo and the lawyer Antonio Güete.

The appeal

Record of visits to La Picota de Piedad Córdoba

Process carried out by the Court of Appeals of the State of Aragua.

The businessman received, between 2004 and 2012, more than 843 million dollars of foreign currency at a preferential rate.

This would have allowed for accelerated growth, up to producing more than 45 thousand tons of food per month and occupying 20 percent of that market.

(Also: Mancuso gives his version of the conversation with Gustavo Petro)

“Between December 9, 2011 and March 27, 2012, Antonio Gómez López, president of the company Agrobueyca SA, requests foreign currency to pay the secondary supplier for merchandise purchased at a premium. CADIVI issues the payments (with a surcharge) on behalf of the secondary suppliers where Antonio Gómez López, who is a shareholder”, reads the arrest warrant of the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office.

(Also: The trips of Piedad Córdoba for which the Supreme Court is investigating)

On March 11, 2015, the Supreme Court of Justice approved his extradition to Venezuela. There, in the midst of the investigation against him, a court of first instance in the State of Aragua decreed the “dismissal” (which suspends a process for lack of cause) of that case on November 3, 2020.

Coincidences with case in Court?

However, 17 days later, two prosecutors appealed the decision in an appeals court in the state of Aragua. The resource is being valued and there is still no decision.

(Read here all the stories of the Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO)

In this issue there is a common denominator with the investigation that is being carried out against Córdoba in the Supreme Court.

Although one of the seams of the investigation is her alleged links with the FARC and the proselytizing use of her role as a mediator for the release of hostages, there is another one.

These are the alleged money commissions that Córdoba would have received for helping to manage payments from the Venezuelan regime to a handful of businessmen, including Saab.

Several of them, as happened with Gómez López, used the National Currency Commission of Venezuela (Cavidi).

The senator insists that these remarks are part of an entrapment against her and Petro, in addition to marginalizing her from the campaign, she asked the ethics committee of the Historical Pact (under construction) to evaluate her conduct.

But his fate is in the hands of the Supreme Court and the investigations carried out by federal agents in the US.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativaET