Pier Luigi Lopalco / “Omicron? We shouldn’t be too scared”

“We get this partly good and partly bad news from the UK. This is a very contagious variant, it can be three to eight times more contagious than the Delta. This virus manages to escape the immune system of those who have already fallen ill, so people can reinfect “: Like this Pier Luigi Lopalco to the microphones of Today is another day.

The epidemiologist focused on the Omicron variant and underlined a detail: “The good news is that there are vaccines and that it has been seen that with three doses of vaccine the protection is still high”. Pier Luigi Lopalco he then remarked on the lethality of this mutation: “We can’t say it’s less lethal. I think the severity of the disease is more or less that of the Delta ».

PIER LUIGI LOPALCO ON THE OMICRON VARIANT

Pier Luigi Lopalco continued his analysis on the Omicron variant: “What we can say right now is that in the UK they thought Omicron’s cases were on par with Delta’s in mid-December. This will happen in the following weeks also in our country. We shouldn’t be too scared “. Finally, a joke about how it will behave during the Christmas holidays: “Everyone in my house is vaccinated. I try to convince those who are not vaccinated, I have succeeded so far ».

