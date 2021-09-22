Pierce and Saylor optimistic about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Two important influencers of the crypto world, Brock Pierce and Michael Saylor, recently expressed optimistic views on the future of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Forecasts on the future of Bitcoin and evolution of the purchase price

Michael Saylor, always very bullish about Bitcoin, yesterday posted a tweet that leaves little room for interpretation.

In the long run, it won’t matter if the price of #bitcoin was .01 or .03 or .05 million dollars when you bought it. – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) September 21, 2021

According to Saylor, the purchase price will not be particularly important in the future for those who have bought BTC, if this were to be equal to 0.01 or 0.03 or 0.05 million dollars.

And 0.01 million dollars correspond to $ 10,000, which is the price of BTC last year, while 0.05 million corresponds to $ 50,000, which is the price touched at the beginning of September.

The fact that Saylor expresses these figures as fractions of a million, and not in tens of thousands of units, suggests quite clearly that he expects that in the future the price of BTC will measure precisely in Millions of dollars.

However it is not the first to suggest that in the future the price of bitcoin could well exceed one million dollars, although it could take many years.

Brock Pierce instead it was less terse.

According to the director of the Bitcoin Foundation, Bitcoin is bringing more responsibility to the markets.

“#Bitcoin is bringing accountability to markets. If you behave irresponsibly, don’t blame Bitcoin, these are your actions. “

Here is a sneak preview of just one of the areas that I’ll be highlighting at this year’s SUSA Summit next month. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Lez35opxSk – Brock Pierce (@brockpierce) September 21, 2021

Pierce adds that the fault of any irresponsible behavior in the use of BTC is not at all of the Bitcoin protocol itself, but always and only of those who carry out such actions.

He then insisted saying that cryptocurrencies are extremely important because they bring transparency to the world’s financial systems, and inclusion to billions of people on the planet who currently have little or no access to financial instruments.

“#Cryptocurrency is extremely important… bringing accountability to systems, bringing transparency to world systems, bringing inclusion to the billions of people on the planet with limited or lack of financial tools. We are democratizing opportunity. “Https://t.co/fqrTcSpcqx pic.twitter.com/Jv0M0x0SU5 – Brock Pierce (@brockpierce) September 21, 2021

According to Pierce, cryptocurrencies make opportunities for everyone more democratic.

It also claims that change is a constant in the universe, and the only thing you can do is adapt to changes.

One of these changes is taking place within the banking system, thanks to the cryptocurrencies that make it also open to the less well-off.

The innovative reach of these new technologies goes far beyond speculation or the financial markets, but it concerns the whole of society, especially in those segments that until now have been excluded from the financial world.