Pierce Brosnan can’t wait for the Justice Society to hit theaters!

After the arrival of the Justice League at the cinema, next year there will also be the film debut of the Justice Society which will be assembled in the cinecomic Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Among the members of the super team there is also Pierce Brosnan, which revealed something of his work on the character.

Anticipating something about his work, remember that Pierce Brosnan will be Doctor Fate in Black Adam, the British actor and ex-James Bond has not hidden his hype regarding the release of the film in theaters.

During his promotional tour for the Amazon film Cinderella, Brosnan has in fact declared that he had ample freedom of maneuver on the construction of his Doctor Fate: “Yes a lot. Black Adam is a work of togetherness, a team effort. We have Dwayne who is at the height of his success, fame and popularity. He’s great like Black Adam. We are the Justice Society and there are four of us, so we have become a solid quartet of actors. The writing was very good and there were enough ingredients. If you already have three great scenes that are good for your head and heart then you’ve had some good days. For Black Adam it was, and so was Cinderella in her own way“.

Pierce Brosnan had already declared himself a big fan of The Rock, specifying that he has a great admiration for the universe that has been built around him: “I worked with Dwayne a couple of times on this set, and it was very quiet. Usually he is on his own a lot, so I don’t know the man very well in private, but immediately I had a great admiration for him and for what he has created for himself in life. Especially for how he behaves with those around him, in general. We show up on set and get on with the work, and that’s what we have to do“.

If you want, on these pages you can find our review of Cinderella, with Pierce Brosnan.