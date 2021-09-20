Pierce Brosnan on Black Adam: “Dwayne Johnson is magnificent”

Pierce Brosnan, during a recent interview published by Collider, spoke about the role of Doctor Fate, the character he plays in Black Adam, and claimed that Dwayne Johnson And “simply magnificent“in the lead role of the film, which is slated for release in 2022.

Speaking of the film and its co-star, Brosnan said: “It’s an ensemble piece, Black Adam. There is Dwayne, who is at the height of his fame, fortune, success, popularity and is simply magnificent as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society and there are four of us, the script is very well written from this point of view, each of us has very interesting lines. ”

“Working on such films is hilarious. I had a great time with Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of Black Adam and Jungle Cruise. “The actor continued.”Over the years the gray beard has arrived and I always joke with my children about my age: I tell them that now I could play Dumbledore. ”

Loading... Advertisements

“I hope I can adapt to the passage of time and, as an older actor, I hope I can find roles like the wizard, the sorcerer or the king. You try to find the most interesting job you can, always, at any age … sometimes you can choose and sometimes you can’t. “Concluded Pierce Brosnan.