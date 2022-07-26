Pierce Brosnan, unrecognizable on the set of his new film

The Irish-American actor ages himself 20 years to play an octogenarian who runs away from his retirement home to attend the commemorations of the Normandy landings.

It’s hard to imagine that under this disguise hides a Hollywood sex symbol. Pierce Brosnan, who wore James Bond’s tuxedo between 1994 and 2002, dons a completely different costume for the purposes of The Last Rifleman, currently filming in Northern Ireland. The 69-year-old Irish-American actor slips into the skin of a 20-year-old man, and adopts the make-up that is required.

As reported by DailyMailthis film by Terry Loane currently in production follows a veteran of the Second World War, Artie Crawford, escaped from an English retirement home, to attend the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

True story

This scenario is inspired by the true story of Briton Bernard Jordan, who fled his retirement home in the south of England in 2014. Wanted by the police, he crossed the English Channel to attend the 70th anniversary of the landings with other veterans. He died the following year, as reported by the Guardian.

Twenty years after his last performance as 007 (in the film die another day), Pierce Brosnan continues his career on the big screen. He was recently seen as a king in Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello, and will soon appear as superhero Doctor Fate in the film. black adamalongside Dwayne Johnson.