Piercing! The crying of the Ukrainians Zinchenko and Mykolenko before Everton-Manchester City

An emotional hug between the Ukrainians Vitaly Mykolenko, of Everton, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, of Manchester City, reflected the pain of war, in the clash between the two teams played at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

It was a gesture against the war. The stadium observed a minute of silence before the start of the match between Frank Lampard’s team and Pep Guardiola. In those sixty seconds, tears fell on the faces of the players, sensitized by the situation in their country, invaded by Russia.

The emotional embrace of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaly Mykolenko. (Photo EFE)

Later, both players, from opposing teams, looked for each other on the pitch and merged into an emotional hug, in the midst of an anti-war atmosphere. Both Mykolenko and Zinchenko started as substitutes in the Premier clash.

It was the culmination of a unanimous movement for peace. The components of Everton jumped onto the field with Ukrainian flags tied around their necks. Those of Manchester City with a white shirt against the war.

Zinchenko and Mykolenko burst into tears during the minute of silence.

On the video scoreboard, “Stop Putin, Stop War”, an appeal to the president of Russia to stop, to stop the war. The public carried banners for peace, in a unanimous movement of all those present at the Goodison Park stadium.

