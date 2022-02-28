Piercing! The crying of the Ukrainians Zinchenko and Mykolenko before Everton-Manchester City

An emotional hug between the Ukrainians Vitaly Mykolenko, of Everton, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, of Manchester City, reflected the pain of war, in the clash between the two teams played at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

It was a gesture against the war. The stadium observed a minute of silence before the start of the match between Frank Lampard’s team and Pep Guardiola. In those sixty seconds, tears fell on the faces of the players, sensitized by the situation in their country, invaded by Russia.