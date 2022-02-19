Pierluisi criticizes the “disdain” of the Board member Andrew Biggs towards the government of Puerto Rico

Washington D.C. – The governor Peter Pierluisi said today that Andrew Biggsmember of the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF), demonstrates “disdain and contempt” for Puerto Rico when it denounces the lack of administrative capacity and political will in the island government to push through reforms that give impetus to the Puerto Rican economy.

“Their criticism shows disdain and contempt for our people and our public servants, and furthermore, they harm Puerto Rico before the investment community and before the world,” Pierluisi said, reacting to Biggs’ expressions in a virtual forum at a Harvard University study center.

Pierluisi highlighted that Biggs was the one who led the Board that controls the public finances of Puerto Rico, the efforts that were left aside to cut “public pensions, putting at risk the quality of life of tens of thousands of retirees on the Island.”

“Also, he has always opposed salary increases for our public servants, ignoring the fact that they have not had increases in their compensation in almost two decades. Likewise, Biggs has insisted on reducing the fringe benefits of our workforce, both in the public and private sectors, once again ignoring the low wages that it has always had”, Governor Pierluisi added.

Biggs, who has been part of the Board since its creation in August 2016, said Thursday that the inability of the Puerto Rican government to implement important decisions is especially reflected in the Department of Education and the resistance to implement reforms on the working market.

For Biggs, the government of Puerto Rico has not focused on making key decisions to improve education and said that it has not been for lack of funding that “we have seen schools that lack textbooks” and “have broken bathrooms.”

“The Department of Education lacks the administrative capacity to make things work and … (that) has been a problem throughout the government and a problem throughout this process,” added the member of the Board, made up of seven officials appointed by the president of the United States and who control the budget and public finances of the Island above the elected government of Puerto Rico.

Accentuating his pessimism, Biggs stated that people would laugh at him if he said that Puerto Rican government officials do not make decisions based on “political considerations” or favor people who are close to government authorities.

“Puerto Rico has faced great crises and fiscal challenges in the past years, including natural disasters, which are exacerbated by the lack of political equality that afflicts us. Although much remains to be done, our Island is in full recovery and is on the way to progress. Instead of getting bogged down in criticism, negativism and pessimism, and being a bureaucratic obstacle, the members of the Board should focus their energies on finishing the pending debt restructuring processes and on facilitating the economic development that Puerto Rico needs” Governor Pierluisi added.