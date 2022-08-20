Pierluisi on possible breach of contract by LUMA: “I’m not going to say that so emphatically”

The governor Peter Pierluisi stressed today, Friday, his annoyance with the recent performance of LUMA Energy, but he avoided affirming or rejecting whether the consortium in charge of the transmission and distribution system of the country’s electrical system is in violation of the contract as a result of non-compliance with the metrics established by the Energy Bureau.

“Whoever establishes the metrics is the Bureau, and the Bureau can be asked to provide the metrics to evaluate the performance of LUMA. The Bureau establishes them in accordance with the contract. Everything is evaluated, we constantly evaluate performance. On some metrics they do well, on others not so well. You have to see the accumulation of all the information”, said Pierluisi.

In your opinion, is it not possible to establish a breach of contract at this time? This newspaper asked him.

“I’m not going to say that so bluntly. What I am saying is that we are evaluating his performance and there has to be a significant change in his execution. If there isn’t, that will weigh heavily on any decision I make,” he said. at a press conference as part of the start of the Convention of the New Progressive Party in a hotel in Rio Grande.

When insisted if he would set a deadline for LUMA Energy to demonstrate a better execution of its functions, Pierluisi was imprecise.

“Let them act as quickly as possible. There have to be changes, I already said it, and I will be very attentive, ”she said.

The first executive expressed himself in this way after the resident commissioner, Jennifer Gonzalezcalled for the cancellation of the LUMA Energy contract, after three events were recorded in the transmission and distribution network last week that left hundreds of thousands of customers without service.

The resident commissioner “has the right (to express herself). (The contract) is constantly being evaluated and (the Department of) Justice can always intervene. Everyone has the right to express themselves, and above all what they are expressing is discomfort, and I think it is already generalized. But they have to understand that I have to be very punctual and my team is going to be supervising”, Pierluisi pointed out.

Likewise, yesterday, the Energy Bureau disclosed the performance evaluation metrics of LUMA Energy during its first year as a system operator. According to the Bureau, although there has been a decrease in the frequency of service interruptions, the period of blackouts has increased with respect to the period prior to the consortium’s entry into operation.

“The annual average duration of outages has been increasing from June to the present, and is above the historical metric (base measurement) of 1,243 minutes. (Furthermore) The average monthly outages per customer has fluctuated since the transition in June 2021, reaching a peak in October 2021. Although it has come down from that peak, it is still at the same level as at the beginning of the transition, so that there is no perceived improvement in the frequency of interruptions”, pointed out the Energy Bureau.

Annoyed with vegetation management

Pierluisi, who yesterday expressed for the first time his dissatisfaction with the work of LUMA Energy – a consortium that took office in June 2021 – mentioned that his annoyance arose mainly as a result of the company’s admission that the work of disconnect near transmission lines.

“I am going to be very aware that there are changes, and not cosmetic changes. I am not satisfied with the latest events that have occurred, I am particularly bothered by the admission that LUMA was aware that there was a vegetation problem on one of the main transmission lines and it was not addressed. I am not an electrical engineer, but I know that vegetation management is very complex and covers practically the entire island. You have to attend to it in the substations, which I understand that LUMA has done, but also in the main transmission lines,” said the governor.

In addition to expressing his annoyance at the current state of the electricity service, Pierluisi yesterday named Francisco Berríos Portela as Assistant Secretary for Energy Affairs, a newly created position. The President of the Senate, José Luis Dalmau, branded the appointment a “mockery”noting that Berríos Portela already directs the Energy Policy Program, an office attached to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce.

According to the chief executive, Berríos Portela will have the responsibility to “speak on my behalf” in energy matters. In addition to overseeing Luma Energy, Pierluisi said his focus will include the development of federally funded grid reconstruction projects.

Berríos Portela has “extensive expertise in this area. (In his new role he will dedicate himself) full time to overseeing everything that is happening in our energy sector,” said Pierluisi.