Pierluisi presents a $28.785 million budget proposal for the next fiscal year

The governor Peter Pierluisi presented today, Thursday, the budget proposal for the next fiscal year (2022-2023) that amounts to $28,785 million and includes $12,573 million corresponding to the General Fund, $4,976 million of special funds and $11,236 in federal funds.

The budget, which must be reviewed and approved by the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF), includes “guaranteed” and state funds for salary increases for government employees, to improve pensions, more funds for the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and maintains the current item of the current budget to avoid further reductions to the Equalization Fund that feeds the coffers of all municipalities.

Pierluisi highlighted that the amount earmarked for the General Fund is the same as that proposed by the Board, so he does not anticipate any opposition.

“We don’t want to be fighting more than necessary,” Pierluisi said.

“After years of receiving cutbacks and budget reductions, this year we can once again invest in Puerto Rico and in our human capital,” said the chief executive during a press conference in La Fortaleza.

He specified that $5,462 million are allocated from the General Fund for operating expenses, $3,355 million for payroll expenses, $2,297 million for the payment of pensions, $1,100 million for the Pension Reserve Trust, $771 million for debt service, $413 million for professional services and $268 million for capital works expenses.

“As a public policy of my administration, we are in the process of reducing expenses in professional services contracts and at the same time increasing payroll items to ensure that our public servants do the work. Therefore, we have a 20% increase in the public payroll while reducing the hiring of professional services by 13%. We also increased allocations for capital improvements and guaranteed improvements to policemen’s pensions,” explained the governor, who was accompanied at the press conference by the Secretary of the Treasury, Francisco Parés; the executive director of the Office of Management and Budget (OGP) Juan Carlos Blanco; the Secretary of the Interior, Noelia García and the Secretary of State, Omar Marrero.

The officials stressed that as the government began to pay off the debt on Tuesday with the aim of putting bankruptcy in the past, they seek to invest in the state’s human capital and in revising salary scales.

Although the governor made the announcement of the suggested budget at a press conference, he said that he does not rule out formally presenting it to the Legislature with a Budget Message.

“We are allocating $396 million for the $1,000 monthly increase for our teachers, of which $153 million come from the General Fund and $241 million come from ESSER funds. We have already been identifying the items from which we can ensure that all the increase is from the General Fund. Let’s be crystal clear, raises for our teachers are permanently guaranteed. In addition, we have already identified as part of the budget, all the other increases that I have committed to, thus freeing up Funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) for other initiatives,” said Pierluisi.

Asked how he would improve teachers’ pensions, Pierluisi maintained that he was “committed” to this task. But he recalled that there is pending litigation filed by the Teachers Association. Likewise, he recalled that the Debt Adjustment Plan changes the age and terms for the retirement of teachers.

“I think -as with the policemen- that the pension of these important government officials should be at least 50% of their salary. So, Omar Marrero has been in conversation with all the unions ”, he pointed out.

“The reality is that the fiscal impact is very significant,” acknowledged the governor, not without first saying that he envisions getting money for educators’ pensions from federal funds from the Build Back Better plan and with a possible surplus from the General Fund.

He also said that he assigned $50 million for increases to Department of Correction custodial officers and $3.6 million for increases to paramedics and EMTs. It also appropriated $14.9 million for additional raises for firefighters and $3.7 million for raises for public health nurses. Additionally, $2.7 million was highlighted for recruitment and raises at the Institute of Forensic Sciences. $68 million is also contemplated for a new Government Compensation Plan that reviews the salary scales of all public employees.

Pierluisi clarified that the salary increase – product of that review – will be effective as of January of next year.

Likewise, the governor stressed that investment will be made in recruitment academies “in key areas such as a Police academy to recruit 400 new cadets; a fire academy to recruit an additional 300 firefighters; and an academy for Natural Resources Watchers to recruit 200 watchers, since one has not been held since 2004.”

For the UPR, the chief executive announced that the allocation reaches some $620 million. They are broken down into a base allocation of $500 million, $51 million for the Scholarship Fund established last year, $59 million of special allocations and a reserve of $10 million to guarantee the UPR Medical funds.

As for the municipalities, the budget presented by the governor maintains the contribution to the Matching Fund at $88 million, ruling out the $44 million cut proposed by the Board. The Equalization Fund is a pot of money distributed among all the municipalities, but according to the certified fiscal plan, it must disappear by 2024.

Also for the municipalities the governor allocated $164 million to cover the contribution of the municipalities to the Vital Plan and $58 million are guaranteed for the Extraordinary Fund for the Collection of Solid Waste required by Law 53-2021.

questioned by The new day Regarding the possibility that the funds allocated to the Equalization Fund and to eliminate the contribution of the municipalities to the government’s health plan be the subject of controversy with the Board, Pierluisi expressed hope that this will not be the case since the government expects to receive more funds, including from Medicaid.

For the Department of Education, between the federal and state funds, $197 million for the Extended Hours Program in over 700 schools. In addition, they were assigned $163 million to expand Montessori, Sports, Fine Arts, STEM, and Bilingual Schools programs, $188 million for Vocational and Technical Education, $7.2 million for curriculum revision, and $155 million for Special Education services.

For combat gender violence, the governor allocated $7 million$1.5 million to recruit advocates to accompany victims in legal proceedings as required by public policy and Law 32-2021, as well as $10 million to supplement increases in the compensation plan of the Department of the Family that promotes the recruitment of social workers.

In the line dedicated to the environment, Pierluisi assigned $3 million for initiatives that address environmental emergencies related to climate change and coastal erosion. Another $1.2 million was earmarked for the Committee of Experts on Climate Change, $17 million for matching the Caño Martín Peña dredging project, and $4 million for the Natural Resources watchdog academy.