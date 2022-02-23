Pierluisi rules out removing restrictions against COVID-19 for the time being

Contrary to what other countries have begun to do, the governor Peter Pierluisi affirmed today, Tuesday, that he does not envision, for the moment, relaxing the measures he has taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 on the island, and would expect the current restrictions to expire at the end of March.

Instead, the president intends to amend this afternoon the executive order that imposed the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years of age as a requirement to take face-to-face classes, so that those who already have the first dose can take courses in schools while they finish the vaccination cycle, confirmed Sheila Angleró, press officer of La Fortaleza.

The decree that established that requirement provided that they must be fully vaccinated yesterday, Monday. Students 12 years of age or older should have the booster if they already met the required term.

“My inclination is to leave the existing restrictions until the current executive order expires, which will be at the end of March (the 31st of that month). It’s my inclination, but I’m still vigilant and looking at all the statistics “Pierluisi indicated, reviewing that the use of the mask outdoors is required in activities of more than 50 people where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

“In the interiors, it has been arranged that it be used unless they are meetings or activities of 20 or fewer people in which all those present are vaccinated, and there the exception is made,” he added.

He stressed that the country is still going through a pandemic and that the measures it has taken and the mandates related to the vaccine and its reinforcements are justified.

The orders that expire on March 31 provide for the vaccine booster requirement for employees of beauty salons, barbershops, beauty salons, spas, gyms, child care centers -including Head Start and Early Head Start- and casinos, in addition to the 75% capacity limit in restaurants, bars, hammocks, theaters, cinemas and places whose main function is to carry out mass activities.

The restrictions that apply to travelers on domestic and international flights do not have a specific effective date, but would remain in effect until a new executive order is approved or the declaration of emergency due to the pandemic decreed in March 2020 is canceled.

Regarding the expressions he made yesterday, Monday, regarding access to face-to-face classes for students who have not completed their vaccination cycle, he said that only those who do not have any of the doses of the vaccine would be prevented from going to classrooms.

The school director or the campus nurse would be in charge of following up so that minors who have at least one dose get the second or the booster, as the case may be.

“In the case of students, we already have more than half of those between the ages of 5 and 11 fully vaccinated, and there is a quantity, 25%, that has not been vaccinated. The second dose is missing 40-odd percent, and I have arranged that, in order to prevent the educational system from being destabilized, that every child who has started the vaccination process be followed up so that they receive the second dose in due time. and, if you don’t, you won’t have the right to receive face-to-face education,” Pierluisi said, in an aside with the press during an activity commemorating Police Week, at the Capitol.