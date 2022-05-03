Pierluisi signs a 45-day moratorium on raw food

The governor Peter Pierluisi today signed the measure that establishes a moratorium on the tax on gasoline, known as “crudita” and “diesel oil” for a period of 45 days.

The measure came as a relief for drivers in the face of rising fuel prices, particularly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The governor had anticipated this week that he would approve the joint resolution.

The approved measure instructs the Department of Finance to temporarily suspend the tax up to a cap of $25 million.

In addition, the Joint Underwriting Association (ASC) must declare an extraordinary dividend of $50 million from its capital reserve accompanied by a special contribution of 50%. Therefore, the ASC will remit $25 million to the General Fund on or before June 30, which will be used to compensate for the loss of collections generated by the temporary suspension of the tax on gasoline and diesel oil.

To the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) is responsible for maintaining in force, during the moratorium, an order prohibiting increases in gross profit margins at all levels of distribution and marketing in the sale of gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas and diesel. The moratorium could be extended for an additional 45 days, as long as an economic study is carried out and the resources for income neutrality are identified, reported La Fortaleza.

“Puerto Rico, like other jurisdictions, has been affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine. I am signing this measure in order to alleviate, albeit temporarily, the impact on the pockets of citizens due to the increases reflected in the price of oil and the diesel-oil, and I do it with properly identified repayment sources. Both the Treasury and DACO must ensure that the savings in the tax on crude oil reach the consumer and in the next 15 days or before, the Secretary of the Treasury, Francisco Parés, must report compliance with all the steps taken to reduce the impact of this arbitration to the population,” said Governor Pierluisi in a press release.

Likewise, the chief executive signed the House Bill 326 that creates the Law of Uniformity in the Sale, Distribution and Dispatch of Liquefied Gas in Puerto Rico. The measure, which was endorsed by the DACO, orders all liquefied gas companies to use the services of an Authorized Public Weigher (PPA) to determine the TARA and the net weight of the product.

It also establishes that the filling of cylinder containers will be handled in accordance with the applicable federal regulations and the Negotiated Regulations for Transportation and Public Services.

On the other hand, the governor approved the House Bill 796 which eliminates the requirement of being a member of the American College of Emergency Medicine in the definition of “control doctor”. In this way, it will be possible for a general practitioner to be considered to act as a “control doctor”. This means that he is licensed in Puerto Rico and specializes in Emergency Medicine or is a licensed physician who has approved courses in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).

With the signing of this legislative measure, the experience that a consulting physician must have who is in an academic institution that offers any of the courses or academic degrees of Emergency Medical Technician is increased from three to five. Likewise, it declares a two-year moratorium for the implementation of the new requirements for Basic Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedical Emergency Medical Technicians.

On the other hand, Pierluisi vetoed the House Bill 931 that would exempt the College of Notaries of Puerto Rico, the Fund for Access to Justice, as well as any entity for access to justice, from the payment of all kinds of rights, tariffs, contributions and taxes.

In a letter sent to the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, the chief executive said that the intention of the measure is laudable, but as expressed by the Court Administration Office, this piece of legislation can have an impact on collections and income of the Special Fund.

“These funds are already committed to the payment of other obligations that are, precisely, to cover legal representation services for low-income people, which includes the payment of fees for filing appeals before the courts. Since the funds in question are committed, they are not available to advance the purpose of the measure,” the governor explained.