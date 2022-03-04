Pierluisi signs executive order that prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages of Russian origin

The governor Peter Pierluisi signed an order today ban the sale of alcoholic beverages of Russian origin and prevent government agencies from making contracts, investments and purchases from collaborating Russian entities.

It is Executive Order 2022-18 and it was indicated in a press release that the document is enacted in “support for the determination of the President of the United States, Joe Biden and several jurisdictions to impose severe sanctions on the Russian government, as well as to corporations and individuals linked to it”.

According to the order, under the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code, the Department of Finance to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages of Russian origin.

This prohibition, which will remain in force while the economic sanctions imposed by the United States government on the Russian Federation are in force, will be applied prospectively and, therefore, will not apply to products already purchased.

Likewise, reads a statement from La Fortaleza, “and to the extent practicable, without violating federal regulations”, the agencies must cancel any contract, investment or purchase in process with a collaborating Russian entity and must opt ​​for different contractors and suppliers. .

Purchases of food, fossil fuels, petroleum products and any other source of energy will be excluded.

Examples of how government agencies interact with the Russian government are not offered in the La Fortaleza press release.

“Historically, the people of Puerto Rico have been characterized by their solidarity and compassion. We are a people that embraces peace and the democratic principles that sustain our society and it is precisely for this reason that we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in this difficult time and repudiate the unjustified —and unprovoked— violence carried out by the Russian government,” said the governor in written statements.

On February 21, President Biden issued Executive Order 14065, by which he prohibited investments, imports, exports, re-exports, sales, supply, approval, financing, facilitation, guarantees, among others that directly or indirectly benefit the efforts of Russia. aimed at undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty.

States such as Pennsylvania, Utah and New Hampshire, among others, have also shown rejection of military actions by Russia by issuing executive orders in which they take measures that include the prohibition of the sale of products of Russian origin, including alcoholic beverages.