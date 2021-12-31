World

Piero Angela, a very private confession. “Only three minutes?”, Who is the woman who humiliated him – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Piero Angela

Piero Angela, 93 years old, icon of Rai and father of scientific popularization, he confesses in an interview with Gente and tells a very funny anecdote: “Over the years I and Rita Levi-Montalcini we became friends. But the first time we met, she a researcher not yet famous, he treated me very badly: I told her that I was making a documentary and that I would devote three minutes to her discoveries on the nerve growth factor. She froze me with her eyes, severe: ‘Just three minutes? ‘ Then we laughed a lot “.

When Paolo Calissano really died. Shocking, creepy detail: how they found it in the apartment

So the reporter talks about “non-science” and gods “no vax”. “They are phases. The skeptics of science have always existed. In 1978 I made a special on parapsychology, on pseudoscience, on cults that induced group suicides. I worked on them for a year. Some need to believe in these things”, observes Piero Angela .

Paolo Calissano died of drug overdose? Jackals: the anger of his girlfriend, what they found in the house

And they are convinced that their theories have the same dignity as science. “If things cannot be proven according to the rules of science, as we understand it from Galileo onwards, then they are not scientific. I was once sued because in a report I dismantled homeopathy without inviting homeopaths to talk about it. I explained to the judges. who could not have the right to speak, as it was not scientifically proven. Many Nobel laureates supported me, including Rita Levi-Montalcini. I won the case “.

Insinna and girlfriend Adriana Riccio? Loves shrink if .... From your business to the great silence | Look

So the director of the TgLa7 Enrico Mentana it is good not to invite no vax on TV, “if it is not science, it cannot be treated as such”.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The idea of ​​the Super Green pass for vaccinated and cured: “Like the 2G rule in Austria”

November 10, 2021

The European Union has a plan against China’s investment in Africa

November 30, 2021

over 70 deaths in Kentucky alone- Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Myanmar, Aung Suu Kyi condemned The Nobel Peace Prize winner will serve 4 years- Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button