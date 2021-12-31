Piero Angela, a very private confession. “Only three minutes?”, Who is the woman who humiliated him – Libero Quotidiano





Piero Angela, 93 years old, icon of Rai and father of scientific popularization, he confesses in an interview with Gente and tells a very funny anecdote: “Over the years I and Rita Levi-Montalcini we became friends. But the first time we met, she a researcher not yet famous, he treated me very badly: I told her that I was making a documentary and that I would devote three minutes to her discoveries on the nerve growth factor. She froze me with her eyes, severe: ‘Just three minutes? ‘ Then we laughed a lot “.





So the reporter talks about “non-science” and gods “no vax”. “They are phases. The skeptics of science have always existed. In 1978 I made a special on parapsychology, on pseudoscience, on cults that induced group suicides. I worked on them for a year. Some need to believe in these things”, observes Piero Angela .





And they are convinced that their theories have the same dignity as science. “If things cannot be proven according to the rules of science, as we understand it from Galileo onwards, then they are not scientific. I was once sued because in a report I dismantled homeopathy without inviting homeopaths to talk about it. I explained to the judges. who could not have the right to speak, as it was not scientifically proven. Many Nobel laureates supported me, including Rita Levi-Montalcini. I won the case “.





So the director of the TgLa7 Enrico Mentana it is good not to invite no vax on TV, “if it is not science, it cannot be treated as such”.