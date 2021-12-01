Piero Angela you are the best Italy

A public figure who has gone through the decades without the slightest scratch. A multifaceted character, capable of passing from the piano keyboard to that of the popularizer without the slightest hesitation. A nice guy, too, that all his collaborators have always painted with affection, starting from the total absence of arrogance that even his studies would have allowed him. The embodiment of public service and a possible use of the fee. Even a wise parent, whose offspring gave the viewer new and progressive cultural stories. Finally, one who chases the waiters to check their green pass, as he himself told the Messenger a few days ago. Even just for this last gesture, for this civil ringworm, for that active and respectable Italianness that we usually keep hidden under the cynicism imposed by the context, Piero Angela deserves a monument in life. Since it is not possible, since it is a little over the years to become President of the Republic, I will limit myself to a thank you. There he is.

Judgment: Thanks

Envy

Widespread feeling

The success of young people in Italy is almost intolerable. And it is a widespread intolerance, since the time of apples, in Italy, often breaks through the threshold of the fourth decade of life. Young are the Måneskin, to whom judging categories from old trombones continue to be applied, young is Zerocalcare, 37 years old, who dared to jump to the top of the streaming charts with his new series. The musical group is transversely reserved the same slightly boorish arrogance with which, at the American Music Awards, rap star Cardi B presented them: a sad curtain based on checked tablecloth, spaghetti, mandolin. This is because, even at those moderately lit latitudes, it is impossible for an Italian not to indulge in carbohydrates. Just as for our reviewers it is impossible that the Måneskin can filter out old sounds in their own way: sacrilege. Michele Rech, on the other hand, had a curious crusade against the Roman dialect. For days there has been serious discussion about the excess of jargon of his “Tearing along the edges”. As if the Capitoline overdose did not abound in other and much less creative areas, always, without anyone ever batting an eye. I mean: for centuries the Cciss Viaggiare Informati seems to have been informing us from a restaurant in Trastevere and the problem is Zerocalcare? Are you sure? Of course not. Because the problem isn’t Rome, the problem isn’t rock, the problem is, in fact, that young people don’t have to break my balls. And it is also why they do well to break them, and hopefully they will continue. Perhaps, just take a look at how the new generations have dealt with the pandemic, they will be the ones to get us out of this even a bit bitter starvation. There.

Judgment: Make some noise

South Tyrol

Enclave novax

The next time someone cries for the closed ski slopes, we send them to 40 percent of unvaccinated South Tyroleans. Wenn sich das nächste Mal jemand über die gesperrten Skipisten beschwert, empfehle ich, ihn zu 40 Prozent der ungeimpften Südtiroler zum Gespräch zu schicken.

Judgment: Auf wiehedersen