Piero Bucchi is the new Dinamo coach

Dinamo Banco di Sardegna quickly resolved the technical crisis after the dismissal of Demis Cavina. The official website of the company announces the arrival of Piero Bucchi, called in record time by the president Sardara on the biancoblu bench.

“Born in 1958, a very long curriculum in the top flight and in Europe in over twenty-five years of career _ reads on the website _, currently assistant coach of the Italian national team, coach Bucchi arrives in Sardinia bringing experience and competence; Sassari in fact will be the eighth place Serie A led by the Bolognese coach. Career. Born on March 5, 1958, Piero Bucchi has 635 appearances in Serie A with 334 successes. He began his career in the youth teams of Virtus Bologna and Basket Rimini: in 1996 gets his first job as head coach which ends with the achievement of promotion to the top flight. “

“In the 1999-2000 season he moved to Benetton Treviso with whom he won an Italian Cup (2000), the Italian Super Cup (2001) and was elected Coach of the Year. He won another promotion in Serie A with Napoli and then moved on to Virtus Roma : after the Capitoline experience he returns to Naples in the 2005-2006 season and wins the 2006 Italian Cup. In 2008 he arrives at Olimpia Milan where he drives the red shoes for three seasons and plays two Scudetto finals. In 2011 he is on the Brindisi bench: with the Apulians he won the Final Four of the Italian Cup of LegaDue and achieved promotion to Serie A “.

“He remains in biancoblu for five seasons and writes important pages in the history of the club, after having brought New Basket to the first qualification to the Final Eight of the Italian Cup thanks to the seventh place in the standings. After Brindisi he trains first Pesaro then Caserta to return in 2018 at Virtus Roma: with the Giallorossi he first won salvation in Serie A2 then promotion to Serie A. Last year he started on the Roman bench then, following the corporate events that led to the exclusion of the Capitoline from the championship, he coached Cantù basketball in the second part of the season “.

Coach Piero Bucchi, announces the company, will be presented to the media on Thursday, November 18, at 11 am in the press conference in the corporate Club House in via Pietro Nenni, in Sassari.